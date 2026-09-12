Inside <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Stars Hiten Tejwani And Gauri Pradhan's Pinterest-Worthy Home

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, who reprised their roles as Karan and Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, recently appeared on Farah Khan's Food With Farah.

The couple invited the choreographer-director to their home. Apart from sharing their filmy love story, which began when they first met on a plane, they also talked about how filming has evolved over the years.

Hiten and Gauri shared that when they used to shoot for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, they had to perform with a lot of drama and pauses. However, Hiten said that the drama is more subtle these days, and acting has become a little easier without the pauses.

Inside Hiten Tejwani And Gauri Pradhan's Home

Hiten and Gauri live in a flat whose exterior is decorated with wood. As the door opens, a warm gallery greets guests. The wall opposite the door is adorned with hand-painted ceramic plates, and below them is a wooden bench, allowing people to sit and put on their footwear without hassle.

On the left is the entryway to the living room. It overlooks a lush green garden and an old banyan tree within the building complex. The blue sofa pops amid the minimalist-meets-maximalist decor.

Hiten shared that the paintings hanging above the sofa were painted by Gauri. Farah Khan was shocked to learn this and asked the actor to start something of her own.

The space is punctuated with a guitar, lamps, an ottoman and a few other decor items that blend seamlessly with the overall theme. The living room also doubles as a dining room. On one end of the table is a storage unit displaying awards, and on the other is a low-lying cabinet topped by a stunning blue painting that immediately captures attention.

The house not only has indoor plants, but was also decorated with fresh flowers, including lilies, to welcome the Main Hoon Na director.

Hiten and Gauri's kitchen is a compact space, equipped with all the essentials and neatly organised. Farah Khan said it was a "curated" space that gave off strong "Pinterest" vibes.

The episode ended with a gift-exchange session and everyone enjoying the no-bake dessert that Gauri made.

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