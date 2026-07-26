<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Star Recalls Husband Calling Her 'Ugliest Woman', Opens Up On Separation

Veteran television actor Apara Mehta opened up about some of the most personal chapters of her life in a recent interview with Hauterrfly. From her separation from actor Darshan Jariwala to raising her daughter while building a successful career, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star shared candid insights into marriage, motherhood, and financial independence.

On Marriage, Separation, and Staying Friends

Apara's separation from her husband, Darshan, was unconventional and free of bitterness. Recalling the moment he decided to walk away from the marriage while she was returning from a work trip to the US, she said, "He just said, 'You know, Apara, we need to separate because I have fallen out of love with you, do not like you anymore, and you are the ugliest woman I have come across in my life.' ...And then he, one day, he just left home."

Despite living apart, the two continued to share a strong bond built on friendship and mutual respect.

"We are living separately. We are so comfortable with each other; we can still complete each other's sentences... I am telling you, he will never find anybody like me, and I will never find anybody like him."

When asked why she never remarried, Apara explained that she never felt the need to rush into another marriage after her first one ended.

"I am sure you can keep an arm's distance and yet have a physical relationship with somebody... So I tell everybody, don't jump into marriage again. Something that has not worked... why jump into it again with someone else?"

On Motherhood, Career and Raising Her Daughter

Apara also reflected on becoming a mother at a young age and balancing parenting with a demanding acting career. She recalled how both her mother and mother-in-law reacted when she was expecting her daughter, Khushali.

"When I was pregnant with Khushali, I was so young. My mom said, 'You are too young to have a child.' So my mother-in-law said, 'Haan, lekin maa toh banne waali hai.' She said, [when Khushali was four months old], 'Get back to work.'"

Like many working mothers, she admitted to experiencing "mother guilt" but believes her daughter also learnt valuable lessons from watching her pursue her career. Speaking about relationships and marriage, she shared a perspective that her daughter often talks about.

"My daughter puts it very nicely. She says that marriage is like a Venn diagram. You bring two circles together, and what forms in the middle is marriage. The rest of it is you, yourself."

On Financial Independence

For Apara, financial freedom began early. She revealed that she earned her first salary as a teenager while working for Doordarshan.

"My first paycheck was 125 rupees... And I was 15 years old. Back then, it felt very big to me."

That early experience shaped her views on money and relationships. She believes young couples should maintain financial independence even after marriage.

"When young people get married, they should not jumble up their finances. Keep a joint account, but keep the rest separate... I have always believed that young people need to be financially independent."

Apara concluded with a powerful message about feminism, self-worth, and choosing one's own path in life.

"Feminism is leading your own life your way and not succumbing to the societal pressures of life... When someone tells you that you will have to give up your job after marriage, then don't marry that person. That is the biggest red flag. A female needs to be financially independent."

A household name for millions of television viewers, Apara Mehta is best known for playing the formidable Savita Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, one of Indian television's most iconic and successful daily soaps.



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