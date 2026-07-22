'My Mother Used To Stay Silent': Karan Wahi's Remark On Emotional Suppression Sparks Online Backlash

- Karan Wahi expressed fear of marriage, citing women's changing loyalty and independence
- He claimed some women today "slip" and have lost patience compared to his mother's silent suffering
- Internet users criticized Wahi for romanticising his mother's silent suffering, opposing women's independence
There was a time when sitting in front of the camera meant holding yourself back from blurting out whatever came to your mind. However, nowadays, celebrities either speak in hush tones or just say anything without giving it a second thought.
Television actor Karan Wahi recently appeared on the Being Woman with Chhavi and Candid Confessions with Chhavi podcasts. While his confession about being cheated on by his partner has earned him sympathy online, his comments about his mother's silent suffering have sparked backlash.
What Did Karan Wahi Say
He was speaking about his fear of getting married and being in a relationship. The actor said, "Now I think I am more scared because I'll be the person who will give in more. I'll be the person who will be more loyal. The woman in today's time might just slip."
Wahi said that if he had been having the same conversation 10-15 years ago, he would have said that men are usually the ones who cheat, but today, he has a different perspective. He added that some women have taken the concept of being independent a little too far.
The actor shared, "If my mother did not like anything, she used to stay silent. She used to do her work and sort out the issue in her own way," adding that in today's times, a woman would just move on.
He shared that he was dating a woman a few years ago and was asked to go on a date with another woman, a proposal he refused. However, he later realised that the woman he was dating was also going out with seven others.
Karan Wahi added, "Women have lost their patience, and men never had it in the first place." He said that girls can tell their fathers that they want to be housewives, but he could not say he wanted to be a house husband. Society would make fun of him and would not accept him.
He added that another reason he is afraid of marriage is the divorce rate. "It is funny that 80% of the divorced male friends I know got divorced because their spouses found someone else," he claimed.
Internet Slams Karan Wahi
A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Nothing pisses me off more than guys bragging about their moms 'suffering in silence and never complaining,'" adding that such men should sit with their mothers, speak to them, and stop romanticising their trauma.
nothing pisses me off more than guys bragging about how their moms “suffered in silence and never complained”. go sit w your mom today and genuinely ask her if she enjoyed being silent. stop romanticizing her trauma and expecting your partner or any woman to live thru it too. pic.twitter.com/IGidetuI3Q— Sneहाहाहा (@__Sn_e_ha__) July 20, 2026
Another pointed out that Wahi saw his mother suffer and stay silent, yet he was complaining that women today have more freedom than before and refuse to remain silent.
He saw his mom suffer and stay silent yet instead of wishing for more freedom he's mad that women are not staying silent anymore.— m 🕊🍉 (@luco_zain) July 20, 2026
Like a son will see his mom in pain and still somehow want to romanticise that pain … maybe this is why Karan Wahi is still single🤮 https://t.co/v1Plc3OUSZ
A third said, "Sorry, Karan Wahi, I am really disappointed. You are appreciating that your mom was tolerant of whatever happened and responded patiently. Instead, you should feel that your mom shouldn't have had to compromise or agree to everything despite differing opinions."
Sorry, Karan Wahi, I am really disappointed. You are appreciatimg that your mom was tolerant of whatever happened and responded patiently. Instead, you should feel that your mom shouldn't have had to compromise or agree to everything despite differing opinions.— Ankita (@_whatsinaname7) July 20, 2026
I agree that if… https://t.co/zaHdR8vmOs
A fourth pointed out, "All the ITV actors that I grew up watching have started disappointing me one by one, and joining the list is Mr Karan Wahi (who I thought would be better)."
Wow what a disappointment.— sunslapped (@sunslapped1) July 20, 2026
All the ITV actors that I grew up watching have started disappointing me one by one and adding to the gang is Mr. Karan Wahi (who I thought would be better) but turns out he is just a man who is too scared that a woke women is not gonna entertain his bs https://t.co/IiCpZU5H6Y
A fifth pointed out that Wahi is the same person who was complaining on Bharti Singh's podcast that a few women he dated in the past were not willing to contribute financially, and now he has a problem with women being independent.
karan wahi is the same guy who was complaining in bharti's podcast that some woman he was dating didn't want to financially contribute and now he has a problem with women having independence lol https://t.co/tdmrSM9voS— 𝑳𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒂 💫 (@liyaxcore) July 20, 2026
Also Read | "Be Kind To Her": Samay Raina Defends 'Man Hater' Sakshi Jha After Viral Latent Controversy
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