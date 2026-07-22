'My Mother Used To Stay Silent': Karan Wahi's Remark On Emotional Suppression Sparks Online Backlash

There was a time when sitting in front of the camera meant holding yourself back from blurting out whatever came to your mind. However, nowadays, celebrities either speak in hush tones or just say anything without giving it a second thought.

Television actor Karan Wahi recently appeared on the Being Woman with Chhavi and Candid Confessions with Chhavi podcasts. While his confession about being cheated on by his partner has earned him sympathy online, his comments about his mother's silent suffering have sparked backlash.

What Did Karan Wahi Say

He was speaking about his fear of getting married and being in a relationship. The actor said, "Now I think I am more scared because I'll be the person who will give in more. I'll be the person who will be more loyal. The woman in today's time might just slip."

Wahi said that if he had been having the same conversation 10-15 years ago, he would have said that men are usually the ones who cheat, but today, he has a different perspective. He added that some women have taken the concept of being independent a little too far.

The actor shared, "If my mother did not like anything, she used to stay silent. She used to do her work and sort out the issue in her own way," adding that in today's times, a woman would just move on.

He shared that he was dating a woman a few years ago and was asked to go on a date with another woman, a proposal he refused. However, he later realised that the woman he was dating was also going out with seven others.

Karan Wahi added, "Women have lost their patience, and men never had it in the first place." He said that girls can tell their fathers that they want to be housewives, but he could not say he wanted to be a house husband. Society would make fun of him and would not accept him.

He added that another reason he is afraid of marriage is the divorce rate. "It is funny that 80% of the divorced male friends I know got divorced because their spouses found someone else," he claimed.

Internet Slams Karan Wahi

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Nothing pisses me off more than guys bragging about their moms 'suffering in silence and never complaining,'" adding that such men should sit with their mothers, speak to them, and stop romanticising their trauma.

Another pointed out that Wahi saw his mother suffer and stay silent, yet he was complaining that women today have more freedom than before and refuse to remain silent.

A third said, "Sorry, Karan Wahi, I am really disappointed. You are appreciating that your mom was tolerant of whatever happened and responded patiently. Instead, you should feel that your mom shouldn't have had to compromise or agree to everything despite differing opinions."

A fourth pointed out, "All the ITV actors that I grew up watching have started disappointing me one by one, and joining the list is Mr Karan Wahi (who I thought would be better)."

A fifth pointed out that Wahi is the same person who was complaining on Bharti Singh's podcast that a few women he dated in the past were not willing to contribute financially, and now he has a problem with women being independent.

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