Karan Wahi Says Giving Up Non-Veg Food Cured His Skin Allergies: 'My Body Would Get Dry Waist Down'

Actor Karan Wahi is a household name. From Remix and Dill Mill Gayye to Half Love Half Arranged and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, he is a known face of Indian television. But recently, he has been making headlines for embarking on a spiritual journey.

In an exclusive chat with the Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, he spoke about how he reconnected with his spiritual side to calm down and overcome his anger. He also opened up about giving up non-vegetarian food and how he witnessed his skin allergies improve over time.

Karan Wahi On Giving Up Non-Vegetarian Food

One of the biggest revelations that Karan made recently was his decision to turn vegetarian. "I never thought in my life that I would give up non-vegetarian food. More than giving it up, it's like I simply don't feel like eating it anymore," he said.

Sharing his personal experience, he said, "For the past 4-5 years I have been having skin allergies, meaning my body used to get unusually dry from the waist down, and my hands and legs would become dry. But it's been 3-5 months since I left non-vegetarian food, and now my skin has completely improved."

"Mentally, I am very calm. I used to be very reactive earlier, but now, I have become more empathetic," he further added.

Karan Wahi On How Naam Jaap Helped Him Immensely

"Someone randomly told me 4-5 months ago in Delhi that I get very angry, and that I should stay calm and should wear a Tulsi mala," he shared.

"I never had such a thought. It's not that I am not spiritual, but over time, I had drifted away from spirituality for whatever reason. But I don't know... the last four-five months have been beautiful. Somehow, I found myself wondering how I could get a Tulsi mala from Vrindavan," the actor said.

He acknowledged that naam jaap (chanting) has helped him immensely. He added that he follows Neem Karoli Baba, and through him, he was introduced to Premanand Maharaj Ji.

"One thing led to another, but whenever I find time, whenever I'm distracted or whenever I begin to think something negative, this thought comes to my mind that when you are doing naam jaap, you are doing something good, and it also helps you forget all your stress and worries," he noted.

Now, whenever he is sitting idle or doom‑scrolling, he instead feels an inclination to practise naam jaap.

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