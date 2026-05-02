This Uttarakhand Hotel Is Full Of Paintings Artists Leave Behind Every Year

There is perhaps no greater art than the work of nature. It is, therefore, not a matter of surprise that the art within us comes out in beautiful ways when we place ourselves in the lap of nature. Away from sky-high buildings, noisy traffic and polluted air, Chitrashaala 2026 took incredible artists from around the world to Mukteshwar - a beautiful, peaceful village in Uttarakhand, about 50 km from Nainital.

Mukteshwar is famous for its beauty and peaceful atmosphere. Photo: Author

Here, surrounded by beautiful mountains, stunning sunrises, refreshing weather and naughty monkeys, 53 artists participated in a week of painting huge canvases, exchanging ideas, and learning colourful art forms from different parts of the world - be it Italy, Romania, Thailand, Spain, Japan, Egypt, Mauritius, Poland, Sri Lanka, and even different parts of India such as Kolkata, Baroda, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Many international artists created paintings inspired by their visit to India. Photo Credit: Author

Chitrashaala aims to provide a meaningful platform for female artists. Photo: Author

All expenses for the artists, including their stay at the Mukteshwar property, incredible food, art supplies, et al, are covered by the residency host and CEO of jüSTa Hotels & Resorts, Ashish Vohra. While Ashish has not tried his hand at painting yet, he is a major patron of the arts - providing artists with an encouraging and positive space to create, and a platform to support their work. In fact, jüSTa Hotels & Resorts properties are filled with original art pieces from multiple Chitrashaala events over the years. At jüSTa, art is much more than decor - it is central to the brand's philosophy. With over 1,000 original artworks by emerging artists displayed across its properties, each jüSTa hotel is a curated gallery.

Every room, restaurant, and common area features curated, original artworks from the Chitrashaala art residency. Photo: Author

Ashish's vision is supported by his wife, talented fashion designer Deepika Govind, who is also a patron of the arts and a supporter of budding Indian artists, especially young girls who wish to pursue art professionally.

Since its inception, Chitrashaala has hosted and empowered over 500 artists across diverse destinations. The Mukteshwar residency this year marks its 12th edition.

Perched at an altitude of 7,500 feet above sea level, jüSTa Mukteshwar Retreat & Spa is nestled amidst the pristine beauty of the Himalayan mountains, offering sweeping views of dense green forests.

The peace, quiet and deep closeness to untouched nature make Mukteshwar an apt setting for an immersive art residency - one that encourages reflection, creative freedom and meaningful engagement with the environment.

Here, an artist - or simply a traveller escaping the chaos of routine city life - can disconnect from everyday distractions and fully immerse themselves in their creative practice.

Wherever I looked at this beautiful property, I saw a canvas peeking back at me - half-complete, full of meaning that I tried to decode, and simply beautiful.

The entire property was full of work-in-progress paintings during the residency Photo: Author

Artists perched their canvases in a large studio - working, interacting, thinking, rethinking, and spreading the magic of colours on plain white boards. Most paintings carried deep messages - political, personal, poetic, while others revealed intricate details - the more you look, the closer you get to understanding them.

Speaking with the artists and observing their work at the residency, I began appreciating the artistry of nature in something as simple as a nest, or the ways one could experiment with different types of sand on a canvas.

I could never imagine there could be so much beauty in a nest. Photo: Author

Canvases spilt beyond the studio - onto balconies overlooking the mountains, and into any spot that sparked inspiration. Many international artists admitted that their fingers instinctively reached for vibrant colours, inspired by their visit to India.

I, too, tried my hand at making a self-portrait, guided by my talented teacher, artist Diptonil Chowdhury from Kolkata. My biggest takeaway was that I could only paint well if I was unafraid. The more freely you hold your brush, the more confident your strokes become - and the more you enjoy the process and create something worthwhile.

Diptonil also shared that there is no comparison or insecurity among young artists like him, who are still learning and finding their footing. He explained that art is so vast that each artist has their own style, perception, and approach. Art students believe in supporting and uplifting one another, especially since an artist's journey can often be a lonely one.

The residency is a great platform for Indian and international artists to network and collaborate. Photo: Author

The 12th edition of the Chitrashaala International Art Residency was held from February 10 to 16, 2026.

Food At jüSTa Mukteshwar Retreat & Spa

The food at jüSTa Mukteshwar Retreat & Spa is an absolute delight. Photo: Author

While the art retreat was the highlight, no gathering is complete without great food. Kumaon is a haven for food lovers, and jüSTa Mukteshwar serves it just right. Some standout dishes I would happily travel back for include the refreshing buransh mocktail, flavourful pahadi dal soups, jakhiya aloo, palak paneer, rajma, ragi rotis, bhaang (hemp seed) chutney, and delicious pahadi non-vegetarian dishes.

Why Mukteshwar Is A Must-Visit Destination

A few of the sweeping hills from the hotel. Photo: Author

Once you are in Mukteshwar, it can be hard to return home. I encountered friendly locals, enjoyed delicious pahadi food, and experienced some of the most beautiful nature-led moments. From an early morning bird-watching trek that ended with a bichchhu plant sting, to gathering galgal (Himalayan hill lemons) and pine cones; from enjoying a Maggi-and-coffee picnic by the riverside to stargazing in the biting cold through a telescope and witnessing incredible constellations; from praying at the Mukteshwar Dham temple to gathering herbs at TERI Himalayan Centre - my short trip to Mukteshwar was filled with colours, flavours, fresh mountain air, and a rare sense of bliss.