What It's Like To Spend A Day At One Of Delhi's Most Luxurious Wellness Clubs

Can you find calm in the chaos of the city? As someone who loves to travel, I have often felt the need to escape Delhi to breathe more slowly, unwind my thoughts, and finally find a space where my mind can switch off.

My usual weekends in the city are either spent sipping coffee at a cool spot or making lists of tasks I procrastinate on until Sunday 11 pm - such as writing this article. However, I do this task without regret, for I am no longer gatekeeping a state-of-the-art wellness club right in the heart of the city.

This is an urban sanctuary spread over 27,000 square feet of luxury space. You can experience multiple services under one roof - loosen muscle knots in a quiet spa, sit in a meditative (ironically so) whirlpool, and feast on healthy poke bowls while sipping matcha.

As I spent more time inside the club, I became increasingly mindful of my body - the sensations, the ignored pains, the stiffness I absently carried. Gradually, my body felt relaxed, flexible, and calm enough to make me want to nap by the pool towards the end.

Sounds exciting already? Let's slow down and take you inside Shangri-La Eros Wellness Club.

Photo Credit: Shangrilaeroswellnessclub

Spa

A luxury wellness experience is incomplete without a spa. It is deeply personal and perhaps the star of any wellness club. I began my day with a calm, hour-long massage. While waiting for my therapist, I spent some time in the steam and infrared sauna rooms, which helped open my pores, followed by hydration.

The gentle, full-body massage with aromatic oils was exactly what a good massage should be - tending to neglected joints and muscles, uncovering pain points you did not know existed, and leaving you relaxed, pampered, and comfortably slow. It made me realise just how much I needed it.

Photo Credit: Shangrilaeroswellnessclub

The spa features seven spacious treatment rooms, including private and couple suites, each with steam showers and/or bathtubs.

The experience was good, although I would not call it the best massage I have ever had.

Hydrothermal Zone

After a quick shower, I moved on to the whirlpool and cold plunge.

Whirlpool

Photo Credit: Author

Powerful jets swirl the water around, creating a soothing whirlpool. It works on both physical and mental levels - the movement brings out a childlike excitement, while the warm jets gently loosen any remaining tension.

After spending some time here, I could feel the calming impact of the water, leaving me refreshed and rejuvenated. Stepping out required a surprising amount of willpower.

Cold Plunge

Photo Credit: Author

Taking an actual 'cold plunge' felt harder than the gym I would later explore - clearly more challenging than lifting weights. "Cold" feels like an understatement; the crystal-blue water was almost freezing the moment I stepped in.

It made me want to jump right back into the comfort of the whirlpool. But beyond reducing inflammation, a cold plunge also builds mental resilience.

The pool is thoughtfully designed with gradual steps, allowing you to control how deep you go.

I took it one step at a time. Each time it became unbearable, I stepped out. I may have looked like a five-year-old with all the time in the world, but internally, I was inching closer to achieving a challenge that had felt impossible just minutes earlier.

By the end, I managed to fully immerse myself. And when I emerged, I genuinely wanted to celebrate that small but powerful win.

Body Roller Shaper

This is a surprisingly enjoyable piece of equipment - user-friendly, relaxing, and even fun. Guided by an on-screen interface, it offers multiple positions that allow deep massage across the body, from feet to arms. The gentle pressure and rolling motion support lymphatic drainage, relieve muscle tension, and may aid in slimming and cellulite reduction.

Gym

The 4,054-square-foot gym is a fitness enthusiast's dream, with cutting-edge equipment and advanced training zones. It is open 24 hours, making it easy to fit a workout into any schedule.

The space is beautifully designed, flooded with natural light from large glass walls, so it never feels enclosed. The walls are lined with kettlebells and dumbbells, adding to the aesthetic.

Photo Credit: Author

The treadmills feature interactive screens with virtual routes. I chose Singapore - and while I have not visited yet, the experience felt immersive enough to offer a glimpse.

My trainer was attentive and knowledgeable. He took the time to understand my fitness levels before creating a tailored workout. It left me motivated to return for another session. Workouts are complemented with natural, cooling health shots.

After a quick shower, I was ready for a poolside meal.

Exploring The High-Protein Wellness Menu By The Pool

The outdoor, all-weather lap pool stretches 100 feet and is temperature-controlled. The poolside is lined with sunbeds dressed in soft Sakura-pink covers.

Photo Credit: Shangrilaeroswellnessclub

Complementing the setting is a curated wellness menu featuring protein-packed bento boxes and revitalising drinks. Each dish lists its portion size and calories to promote mindful eating.

Here's what I tried:

Seafood poke bowl

Photo Credit: Author

Fresh salmon, tuna, avocado, cucumber, soy sauce, carrot, Japanese rice, wasabi, spring onion, red cabbage, ginger, sesame seeds, edamame

The ingredients were fresh, the bowl visually appealing, and satisfying enough for a post-workout meal.

Ceremonial matcha latte

Premium Japanese matcha, honey, oat milk

This felt authentic. Having tried matcha before, I could tell those were likely toned-down versions. This one was rich and full-bodied - an acquired taste, but worth trying.

Croque Monsieur

Photo Credit: Author

Sandwich with Spanish cooked ham, Emmental cheese, bechamel sauce, rocket lettuce, served with fries and salad

I am a big fan of croque monsieur and realised that it became more enjoyable to try this flavour-bomb, melt-in-mouth sandwich by the poolside. A real treat you can try, a little indulgent reward post workout sesh.

Greek yoghurt and berry swirl gelato

Photo Credit: Author

This was unlike any gelato I have had before - fresh, cooling, creamy, and comforting. A perfect way to end the meal.

I ended my visit with a quiet stroll by the pool, enjoying the breeze, before heading home to what turned out to be an exceptionally deep sleep.

3-Night Wellness Retreat At The Club

Photo Credit: Shangrilaeroswellnessclub

For those seeking a more immersive experience, the club also offers a recently launched three-night programme. It includes personalised wellness consultations, restorative spa therapies, Ayurvedic rituals, guided fitness and recovery sessions, mindful dining, and modern longevity practices.