Nick Jonas Opens Up About Being A Girl Dad To Daughter Malti: 'I Want To Protect Her Curiosity'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via surrogacy. Since Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has come into their lives, she has been the centre of their universe. And why not?

Over the past few years, the couple has opened up about their parenting approaches during interviews. Recently, Nick Joans got candid with Men's Journal and shared what it is like to be a girl dad.

Nick Jonas On Being A Girl Dad

Being a father to a daughter has made Nick aware of how different girls and boys are, even in schools. "Well, I think we were four boys. Our mom is a saint for having been so patient. She was always with us amidst the chaos that we raised daily. Girls are obviously so different," he told the publication.

The singer added that he is often surprised to see how his daughter interacts with her classmates in preschool. "It's really interesting to see the difference there and that little sweet sense of wonder approach she takes to everything in life," he added.

Nick shared, "I just want to always do what I can to protect that curiosity and wonder."

"It's not just about the daily routine of parenting; it's about finding what the little magic in your child is and doing all you can to build a world around them that supports that and inspires them to be all they want to be in life," he noted.

Nick Jonas On Creating Special Moments With Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often share pictures with Malti. Needless to say, they cherish these moments, but they also go out of their way to make special plans with her.

Speaking about special moments, Nick said, "What I focus on is the environments or opportunities that don't require much. It was not the big gestures and things like that, but just the little moments that stood out to me in my childhood, or had an impact on me."

He added that spending quality time with his parents, where he had their focus and attention, made a huge difference.

"So, sometimes there's a pressure to put some big elaborate plan together to create that memory with your child, but I think what often has a bigger impact is just the quiet moments where you can just be really present and have that unit as a family," the singer concluded.

Priyanka Chopra On Malti's Birth And Parenting Her Daughter

In an interview with Marie Claire, Priyanka said, "Our daughter was very coveted and very desired because I had a really tough time with pregnancies. She's my miracle baby, so everything just stopped when she was born."

She further shared, "I think it's a preemie mom or a NICU mom thing, but I'm still in constant fear. When she's not right by my side, or she's at school, or when I'm in a different country, it's this feeling that your heart is running outside of your body. She's the greatest gift of my life. All my priorities have changed. Everything starts and ends with her."

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