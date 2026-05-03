Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show In A Sheer Black Ensemble At <i>Citadel 2</i> Screening In California

Irrespective of the country or the event, you can rely on Priyanka Chopra to raise the bar for the glam quotient. Whether it's the Bvlgari event in Milan or the special screening of Citadel 2 at AGBO Studios in Los Angeles, California, she makes sure to leave everyone stunned with her looks.

Accompanying her at the screening were her co-stars - Stanley Tucci, who recently starred in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Ashleigh Cummings. Amid the cheers and a Q&A session with the cast, our Desi Girl once again served a lesson in how to bring your A-game when it comes to fashion.

Priyanka Chopra In A Sheer Black Dress At Citadel 2 Screening

Priyanka Chopra opted for an all-black ensemble featuring elaborate embroidery. The body-hugging silhouette, with sheer, shimmery fabric below the waist, was as dramatic as the action sequences in the Citadel franchise.

The full sleeves, turtleneck, and a belt around the waist accentuated the sculpted silhouette. The bustier matched the dress and featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a bodycon fit.

The lace-embroidered skirt had a mermaid fit, sequin embellishments along the hem, floral crisscross embroidery, and a floor-grazing hemline. The micro mini shorts completed her look.

To elevate her look, Priyanka Chopra opted for black pumps, rings, a leather waist belt, a Serpenti bracelet by Bvlgari, and diamond earrings. For her hairstyle, she went with a side-parted, slightly messy bun. Caramel lipstick, feathered brows, mascara, and tinted cheeks complemented her dress without stealing the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra On The Work Front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Bluff. Fans are eagerly waiting to catch Citadel 2 on Amazon Prime on May 6. Her most-awaited film is SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

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