Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show At Bvlgari Event In Milan With Anne Hathaway And Dua Lipa

Bvlgari recently launched its Eclettica High-End Collection Event in Milan, and the event turned into a red carpet show with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, and Jake Gyllenhaal stealing the spotlight.

Our Desi girl was spotted in a structured black couture look, and needless to say, she stole the spotlight. When it comes to fashion and making a statement, the global star never fails to turn heads.

What Priyanka Chopra Wore At Bvlgari Event In Milan

Priyanka Chopra made an appearance in a strapless structured gown. The mermaid silhouette and a puffy structure on her left shoulder added glam while keeping the stunning Bvlgari necklace in focus.

The actor opted for a clean bun hairstyle with her fringes curled and set on the left side of her face, framing it. The actor went with brown-toned nude makeup and highlighter on the high points of her face, collarbones, and even a bit on her shoulders.

The glitzy and glamorous avatar is currently trending on social media, serving as a lesson in high glam. Priyanka Chopra also opted for rings encrusted with emeralds and matching studs to complete the look.

Star Power At Bvlgari Event

It wasn't just Priyanka Chopra at the Bvlgari event, organised in Milan, Italy. Joining her was Anne Hathaway, a global ambassador of the brand. She arrived in a V-neck ball gown with cape sleeves. The messy high pony kept the precious Bvlgari jewels in focus.

Dua Lipa arrived in a deep V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore sheer black stockings and let her hair fall over her shoulders. The Bvlgari jewels were captured amid all the glamorous shine.

Liu Yifei, the global brand ambassador for Bvlgari, brought high-fashion glam in a brown gown with a plunging neckline and tassel details. She braided the front locks and tied them in a neat bun.

South Korean actor Kim Ji-Won served style goals in a blue strapless gown with gathered details around the waist and a flared hem. She completed the look with a black clutch, straight hair, and pink-toned makeup.

Looking sharp as ever was Jake Gyllenhaal in a classic black tuxedo. But stealing the spotlight was his eye-shaped diamond-studded brooch and Bvlgari watch.

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