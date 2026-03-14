Bhumi Pednekar Nails The Marathi <i>Mulgi</i> Avatar: Paithani Saree, Gold Hasli, And Chandrakor Bindi

Bhumi Pednekar was bestowed with the MaTa Sanman 2026 Award (Maharashtra Times Sanman) for Daldal. To receive the honour, the actor chose to pay homage to her Maharashtrian roots and nailed the Marathi mulgi look.

For those who haven't watched the crime psychological thriller, the story of Daldal revolves around DCP Rita Ferreira, who anchors a raid on a city brothel and rescues minor girls. Bhumi Pednekar's acting became a point of conversation since the series debuted on Amazon Prime on January 30, 2026.

Bhumi Pednekar's Marathi Mulgi Avatar

To grace the awards night, Bhumi Pednekar decided to make a statement as a Marathi mulgi, and the fashion police would agree that she aced the avatar. "Last night, I was draped in a bit of my heritage as I won my first award for Daldal," she wrote on Instagram.

The actor went ahead with a classic Paithani, featuring floral motifs. However, the blouse was a steal-worthy piece. It had real gold zari patterns and was embellished with precious stones. It was indeed an archival piece from the collection of Pankaj S Heritage.

Bhumi Pednakar's Gold Hasli And Heritage Jewels

The actor not only donned a regional drape, but she also styled it with heritage jewels. Starting with her hasli or hansuli by Pooja Nigam, the Morning Lotus piece was crafted in 22K gold and featured uncut diamonds and rubies from the brand's Versatile Edit collection. The actor layered the hasli with a gold beaded chain. It was minimal, yet had the right amount of drama.

Bhumi Pednekar sported earrings by Shri Paramani Jewels. Their intricate details and pearl drops complemented the actor's traditional look without stealing the spotlight from her outfit. The septum ring, bugdi, bangles, and hair jewels were sourced from Abhilasha Jewellery Collection.

She carried a bag by Meera Mahadevia. However, one of the details that stood out was Bhumi Pednekar's metal Chandrakor bindi, a crescent-shaped adornment often worn by Maharashtrian women on their forehead. She mentioned that the bindi by Surmeyi took her "into a time from the past".

Bhumi Pednekar's Hair And Makeup

For the makeup, Sonik Sarwate opted for a pink-toned blush and lipstick. A touch of shimmer was added to the eyeshadow for a bit of drama and a whole lot of glam. Despite everything, Bhumi Pednekar's makeup remained subtle, complementing her Paithani drape and heritage jewels.

Jyoti Mandre completed the actor's look with a sleek, centre-parted bun, which was adorned with accessories.

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