Bhumi Pednekar's Kasauli Getaway Comes With A Private Villa At Rs 1.5 Lakh A Night

Bhumi Pednekar has been enjoying a long vacation amidst the hills. After paying a visit to the Parmath Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh and immersing in the spiritual vibes of the River Ganges, she made Himachal Pradesh her next destination. Recently, she delighted her fans with moments from her stay at a sustainable luxury eco-resort, Amaya, located near the village of Darwa in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

On Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar dropped a series of pictures from her stay in Amaya, which is designed as a sanctuary for slow living, focusing on reconnecting with nature through minimalist architecture and sustainable practices. The actress can be seen enjoying her time while witnessing the breathtaking beauty of the stone-paved walkways in the Amaya hills, terraced fields and mountain trails. The opening frame featured her cheerfully posing with a wild yellow flower, and her smile revealed her overall mood.

In some pictures, she was seen enjoying her meals at a quiet sojourn in the hills. In a "forest-to-table" experience, she was seen having her well-curated yet healthy breakfast. It included a lavish spread, including granola with pomegranate, a fruit bowl, assorted breads, smoothies, and white wine. Following this, she was also seen taking part in the ancient cooking process, then savouring scrumptious traditional Himachali cuisine.

From capturing some surreal moments at an outdoor pool to watching the glorious sunsets, the travel enthusiast simply made the most of her time. She captioned it, “Moments of pure joy.” If Bhumi's stay at the eco-resort makes you curious, read on to know more.

More About Bhumi Pednekar's Sustainable Luxury Eco-Resort In Himachal

The sustainably curated villas in Amaya, designed by Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai, are set amidst 20 acres of terraced forests and evoke a sense of Nordic minimalism. Each structure, built entirely by hand and without cement, represents a way of life that is both ancient and modern, similar to that of a ryokan-like living experience.

Located at a height of 4800 feet near Darwa, a village in Himachal Pradesh, they offer breathtaking views of the Himalayas, pine forests and more. You can reach there in a 120-minute car drive from Chandigarh.

Coming to how much it costs a night to stay at Amaya, the property features 15 rooms spread across discrete villas, including Chalet Suites, Cottages, and Private Villas, spread approximately 3,000 sq. ft each.

The standard one-bedroom accommodation with mountain views, including the Chalet and Cottage rooms, typically costs between Rs 42,000 and Rs 45,000 per night. Meanwhile, the Chalet and Cottage suites featuring separate study rooms cost Rs 54,000 to Rs 60,000 per night. The One-bedroom Villa spanning across an area of 1450 sq ft costs Rs 75,000 per night. Finally, the Private Villas, a three-bedroom abode for larger groups, costs Rs 1,50,000 per night.

There are also additional cost considerations, including GST of approximately 18%, charges for extra guests, and add-on services such as bonfires, Al fresco dining, or gala dinners for special holiday events.

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