Bhumi Pednekar Says She Cannot Keep Up With Weight Loss And Gain For Films

Bhumi Pednekar has immense respect for her craft and is deeply passionate about the roles she undertakes in films. Her movies have been a testament to her hard work. For her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor reportedly put on 30 kg to look the part.

Later, she lost 35 kg. During a recent interaction with Soha Ali Khan, she confessed that she had lost a lot of weight to play a part in a film. She shared that she did not use any injectables to move the needle on the weighing scale. Despite this, she has been mocked several times.

"People have even asked me if I've had a rib removed. What about the fact that I've put 10 years into working out and eating right?"

Continuing on the same subject, Bhumi Pednekar further shared her story with ANI at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026. From her journey on the silver screen to now prioritising her health, the actor touched upon various subjects.

Bhumi Pednekar On Weight Loss

Over the years, we have seen Bhumi Pednekar transform significantly on screen to fit different roles, but we cannot imagine how much her body has been through due to these fluctuations.

Speaking about her recent weight loss, she said, "I was doing this for many years, where I was increasing my weight, reducing it. Now I have reduced it a little, because as a woman, as your age increases, your body's ability to take that weight gain and weight loss reduces."

"So now I prioritise my health and my body over the parts, because at some age, women have to start doing that," she added.

Bhumi Pednekar On Staying Relevant

After social media evolved into a space dominated by content creation, everyone seems to be running behind trends to stay relevant. It's 'the' keyword. Irrespective of what people do, they follow trends in the hope that one of their videos might go viral.

However, Bhumi Pednekar has a different point of view on relevance. "I think the biggest thing is that you should not stay relevant; you should just stay true to your craft, because relevance is very short-lived. And it's exhausting," she said.

"How long will you keep staying relevant?" the actor asked, adding, "What's important is finding what your true talent is, understanding the artist in you. And constantly doing riyaz so that that never goes."

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Dalal, a crime thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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