Inside Jannat Zubair's Mumbai Home: White Interiors, Luxe Crockery, And A Glam Room

Actor and social media star Jannat Zubair recently gave fans a closer look at her stunning Mumbai home. The house tour was shared by Nayandeep Rakshit on YouTube, where he took his viewers through different corners of her stylish space. From soft white interiors to carefully designed decor, Jannat's home feels modern, cosy and very well planned.

A Grand Yet Warm Entrance

The entrance area instantly sets the tone for the rest of the house. Done up in cream shades with gold accents, the space looks elegant without trying too hard. A large statement mirror catches attention right away, while the metallic leaf wall decor adds a rich touch.

A Calm And Classy Living Room

The living room follows the same neutral colour palette. Shades of white, beige, and gold dominate the area. The curved white sofas give the room a modern feel while still looking comfortable. A sleek TV unit with subtle detailing blends perfectly with the interiors. The hanging circular lights on the ceiling become the highlight of the room and add a stylish, modern touch.

Dining Area With Luxe Touches

Jannat Zubair's dining area is minimal yet very polished. A glass-top dining table sits at the centre, paired with white-and-gold chairs that match the house aesthetic perfectly. The panelled walls in the background make the space look neat and elegant. One decor detail that stands out is the gold lion wall piece, which adds a bold element to the soft-toned room.

The Eye-Catching Crockery Section

Another corner that grabbed attention was the crockery display cabinet. The tall glass shelves were filled with neatly organised plates, bowls, tea sets and serving dishes. Most of the collection followed a white-and-gold theme, matching the rest of the home décor. The lighting inside the cabinet made the entire setup look even more luxurious.

Cosy Balcony

The balcony may not be huge, but it looks beautiful and peaceful. White chairs with a small table create the perfect spot to relax. A few plants around the area add freshness and make the space feel calming and airy.

Bedroom Vibes

Jannat Zubair's bedroom also follows the same beige and cream theme. The room looks warm, simple and cosy. Cute soft toys on the bed add a playful vibe, while framed decor pieces make the space feel personal.

Aesthetic Closet And Makeup Corner

One of the highlights of the tour was definitely Jannat's closet section. The wardrobe space is neatly arranged with dedicated sections for clothes, shoes and bags.

Right next to it is her makeup corner, complete with a lit mirror and neatly arranged beauty essentials. Her perfume collection also stands out, with several luxe bottles displayed beautifully.

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