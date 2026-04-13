Inside Samay Raina's Duplex Home In Mumbai With A Sea-View Terrace

Samay Raina, a stand-up comedian, is currently making headlines after he dropped his YouTube special Still Alive on April 7, 2026. Not only did it mark his comeback after a year-long hiatus following the India's Got Latent controversy, but it has also gained over 45 million views in less than a week.

While you watch the comedian's latest and much-hyped comic act on the platform, here's a look back at the time when Samay Raina gave a house tour of his Mumbai home to Archana Puran Singh and her sons - Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

Inside Samay Raina's Mumbai Home

He welcomed the guests into a living room that boasts a '90s charm. Above the curtain pelmets are his trophies, a Pikachu soft toy, decor items, and sketches. It's a maximalist-meets-minimalist space, much like most Indian homes - decorative lamps, a bookshelf, an extra shelf to keep books and decor items, and a sturdy sofa that makes people feel comfortable.

He mentioned that his gym trainer lives with him. He joked that he must have gained around 6 kg despite living with a trainer. The comedian then took everyone to show them his creative room, with skateboards hanging on the wall, more Pikachu and other soft toys, board games, guitars, a PS5, and gadgets.

Archana Puran Singh said, "This looks like a creative room. It has warmth." The comedian went on to show a Lego Hogwarts model he made with his friends. He also confessed that all the soft toys in the house were won by him at claw machines.

After showing his creative room, Samay took the guests upstairs to the guest room and his bedroom. Much like the rest of the house, the curtain pelmets inside his room are also decorated with toys, decor items, and pictures. The room opens onto a terrace from where he gets a sea view.

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