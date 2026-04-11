Bharti Singh Casually Flaunts A Rs 17.35 Lakh Rolex In A New YouTube Video

Indian comedian and actor Bharti Singh remains a fan favourite not just because of her comic timing and talent, but also because of her relatability through YouTube vlogs. From capturing her pregnancy journey to the smallest milestones in life, including husband Harsh Limbachiyaa gifting her a Rs 20 lakh Bvlgari watch, she documents everything and shares glimpses of her life with her fans.

But in her recent video, Behen Ne Khilaya Anokha Khaana, something sparkling on her wrist caught our attention. Bharti Singh was spotted casually flaunting her Rolex watch, and it comes with a staggering price tag of Rs 17.35 lakh.

Bharti Singh Casually Flaunts Rs 14.7 Lakh Rolex In A YouTube Video

During the shooting of Bharti Singh's latest vlog, the watch can be spotted grabbing eyeballs quite a few times. And since it's a Rolex, of course, it can be spotted even when the lights in the room are dim or when the comedian has sel roti stacked on her hand.

A quick Google Lens search will tell you that it's the majestic Rolex Datejust 36. The price of mother-of-pearl set with diamonds on the official website is Rs 17,35,000.

The dial options include white, chocolate, bright black set with diamonds, slate, white mother-of-pearl set with diamonds, slate set with diamonds, and rose colour set with diamonds. Photo: Rolex

According to the official website, there are options for the colour of the dial - white, chocolate, bright black set with diamonds, slate, white mother-of-pearl set with diamonds, slate set with diamonds, and rose colour set with diamonds.

Depending on the choice of the dial, the value of the watch can range from Rs 14,70,000 to Rs 17,35,000.

About the Rolex Datejust Watch

The watch comes with a fluted bezel, which is a mark of distinction. Initially, it was functional and was used to screw the bezel onto the case, ensuring the watch remained sealed and waterproof, but now it is also synonymous with the Rolex signature aesthetic. These watches are water-resistant up to 100 metres.

Using a masterful brushing technique, grooves on the dial have been created, and the light, diffused along each engraving, offers a subtle glow. These watches are a blend of gold and steel - lustrous, noble, sturdy, and reliable. They come with a comfortable five-piece link metal bracelet, originally designed for the launch of the Oyster Perpetual Datejust in 1945.

If you own a timeless and meticulously crafted piece like that, why wouldn't you flaunt it?

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