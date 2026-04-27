Sakshi Dhoni Sports A Rs 3 Crore Richard Mille Watch At IPL Match In Mumbai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever in India is as real as it can get. Fans pre-book stadium seats or even take short leaves from their office to watch a game. While supporting their favourite teams, arguments between cricket fans are not unheard of.

But this season, wives of IPL players are not only cheering for them but are also quietly making a case for pairing luxury watches with casual looks. Anushka Sharma was spotted flaunting her Panthère de Cartier watch worth over Rs 28 lakh at the RCB vs GT face-off on April 24, 2026, while Sakshi Dhoni casually showed off her Rs 3 crore Richard Mille watch during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) game in Mumbai on April 23.

Sakshi Dhoni Sports A Rs 3.1 Crore Richard Mille Watch

During the match, Sakshi Dhoni was wearing a cream-coloured suit adorned with vibrant floral prints. She opted for pin-toned makeup, lined her eyes with kohl, and tied half of her hair at the crown.

Sakshi Dhoni was spotted wearing a Rs 3.1 crore Richard Mille watch at the CSK vs MI match in Mumbai. Photo: Wrist Aficioado

The camera not only captured her effortlessly chic look but also her green Richard Mille timepiece, which, according to Wrist Aficionado, costs USD 334,000 (approximately Rs 3.1 crore).

The Richard Mille RM 67-02 'Wayde van Niekerk' is an ultra-lightweight timepiece designed in collaboration with the South African Olympic gold medallist and 400-metre world record holder.

This creation reflects the Swiss watchmaker's commitment to crafting high-performance timepieces for elite athletes. Each watch is an impeccable blend of extreme engineering and national colour symbolism.

The case, measuring 47.52 x 38.70 x 7.80 mm, is crafted from vibrant Quartz TPT. The yellow and green tones represent the South African flag. The material is lightweight, shock-resistant, and boasts a distinctive visual texture.

It features hand-polished anglage, satin-finished surfaces, diamond-polished angles, concave chamfering using a diamond tool, and a hand-polished locking section. According to the official website, minimal corrections were applied to the wheels to preserve geometry and performance.

The watch comes fitted with an elastic strap that seamlessly conforms to the wrist without a clasp or buckle. Sakshi Dhoni's timepiece is a true collector's watch that celebrates the intersection of horology and sport.

Also Read | Inside Harbhajan Singh's All-White Bungalow In Jalandhar: From Home Theatre To Memorabilia