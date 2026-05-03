8 Everyday Habits You Must Quit, According To A Harvard-Trained Doctor

It's 2026, and everyone knows that there is not just one factor that makes or breaks your health. Whether it's your gut, heart, cognitive function, bones, muscles, or any part of your body, diet, exercise, sleep, and overall lifestyle contribute to your well-being.

Even if you correct your diet and exercise every day, you may still not feel completely fit. In such a case, you must analyse your lifestyle. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, people should quit eight unhealthy lifestyle habits to lead a healthy life.

Holding Pee

Urine is stored in your bladder, and if you hold it for too long, it becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. The expert added that this increases your chances of a urinary tract infection (UTI). He also noted that UTIs affect 50-60 per cent of women at least once in their lives.

Sleeping With Mouth Opened

Many people sleep with their mouths open. While they are asleep, they breathe through their mouths, which, according to the expert, can worsen sleep quality. It can also lead to dry mouth and snoring. In fact, persistent snoring is linked to high blood pressure, and sleep apnea affects one in five adults, though it remains undiagnosed in many.

Sitting In A Poor Posture

Parents often tell their children to correct their posture, especially while sitting. However, people with 9-to-5 jobs often sit in a hunched position for long hours, causing strain on their back and neck. This can further lead to stiffness, pain, and joint issues.

Sitting On The Toilet For Too Long

Many doctors, including Dr Sethi, recommend not sitting on the toilet for too long. It must be used to release waste from your body, and not like a sofa where you can spend hours doomscrolling on your phone. The expert added that sitting for too long on a commode puts extra pressure on your veins in that area, and it can lead to haemorrhoids.

Constantly Touching Your Face

Throughout the day, you touch hundreds of things, accumulating bacteria and germs on your hands. If you have a habit of constantly touching your face, the bacteria can spread on your skin, causing acne and infections.

Eating Too Fast

If you think finishing a meal in five to 10 minutes is something to gloat about, you couldn't be more wrong. Dr Sethi explained that eating too fast can make you overeat and lead to bloating because your brain does not get enough time to signal that you are full.

Picking The Skin Around Your Finger

Many people have the habit of picking the skin around their fingers. It creates tiny openings for the bacteria and germs to penetrate inside. Not to mention the high risks of infections, like paronychia.

Using Hot Water While Showering

Hot showers are relaxing after a hectic day, but if you use hot water every day, you are damaging your skin to experience relaxation for a few minutes. Hot water removes protective oils from your skin, causing dryness, itchiness, and irritation.

Small changes in your everyday habits can help you build a lifestyle that can contribute to your overall well-being.

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