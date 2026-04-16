8 Common Skin Mistakes Ahmedabad-Based Dermatologist Warns Against

Skin care remains a daily concern for many people, as the skin is constantly exposed to dust, pollution, and environmental damage. While healthy skin often adds to confidence and appearance, maintaining it requires regular care rather than quick fixes.

On April 11, Dr Surbhi Balani, a dermatologist and cosmetologist based in Ahmedabad, shared a post on Instagram outlining habits she avoids to protect her skin. In the post, she listed eight common practices she said can harm skin health, noting that small, consistent choices play a key role in maintaining healthy skin. Here's what she wrote in her post:

1. Treat sunscreen as optional

Sunscreen is non-negotiable. UV rays cause premature aging, pigmentation, and skin cancer - even on cloudy days. Daily SPF is the simplest anti-aging + skin-saving habit.

2. Rub lemon, toothpaste, or DIY kitchen hacks on my skin

This is so common in India. Lemon can burn your skin and worsen pigmentation, toothpaste disrupts your skin barrier, and DIY hacks often do more harm than good - especially on acne or sensitive skin.

3. Rely on viral skincare hacks for real skin problems

Most hacks are untested, oversimplified, or flat-out unsafe.

Acne, hyperpigmentation, eczema - these need evidence-based treatments, not DIY shortcuts.

4. Ignore the neck, chest, and hands

These areas show aging faster than the face! Apply your skincare - especially SPF and moisturiser - beyond your jawline to keep your skin tone and texture even.

5. Over-cleanse or use harsh soaps on my face

That squeaky-clean feeling? It's actually your skin barrier getting damaged. Over-washing or using harsh soaps can lead to dryness, sensitivity, and even more breakouts. Gentle cleansing is key.

6. Apply actives on damp skin casually

Sounds harmless, but it increases penetration, which leads to higher irritation risk (especially with retinol/exfoliating acids). I'm always intentional about when and how I apply actives.

7. Rub my face with a towel

I'll always pat dry. Friction = micro-inflammation + pigmentation risk over time (especially in Indian skin tones).

8. Start strong actives without "skin prepping"

I build tolerance slowly - jumping straight into strong activities often leads to irritation, barrier damage, and setbacks instead of results.



Also Read: Ultimate Skincare Guide You Need For Summer, As Per An Ahmedabad Dermatologist