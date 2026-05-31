Mumbai Gynaecologist Shares IVF Journey, Tips To Continue After Failed Cycles

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that helps treat infertility, preserve fertility, and prevent genetic diseases. It is a financially, emotionally, physically, and mentally draining process that may or may not require multiple rounds.

Women experience weight gain, mood swings, and fatigue. They feel like they are alone, going through all of it, to bring a new life into this world. But know that you are not alone. Dr Tanushree Pandey Padgaonkar, a Mumbai-based IVF specialist, recently took to Instagram to share her journey.

"As an IVF specialist myself, I never thought my IVF would fail. After the first round, I never thought I'd go for my second and third rounds," she shared in the video, along with images of her crying during treatment. Many women go through one round and lose hope if their attempt fails. But the fertility expert shared a few personal tips that have helped her keep going from one round to another.

Strength Training

The gynaecologist shared that strength training at least thrice a week is a must. "Not just HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or jumping around, because that can increase your cortisol levels."

She added that a better option is an effective strength training routine that can help a person manage their weight, hormones, and mood. It can help you navigate tough times and the anxious phase of the cycle.

Don't Go Through The Journey Alone

Many women think that IVF is taboo, and society has left no stone unturned to make them feel otherwise. Instead of appreciating the effort it takes and the trauma that a person goes through to conceive, people often make distasteful remarks about their fertility, leaving them feeling alone in this journey.

"There is no stigma in IVF," the doctor said, explaining, "Speak, speak as much as you want." She added that one must speak to their family, friends, doctor, or therapist. You can even journal your thoughts. The more you talk, the more comfortable you become with your journey.

It also allows you to navigate the smallest hiccups and technicalities of the procedure with a little more ease.

Take A Short Break Between Cycles

The gynaecologist recommended speaking to a doctor and asking them if you can take a short break between cycles. "Go on that vacation, lose the extra kilograms you have gained, eat right, focus on your mental health, rejuvenate, and then jump onto the next cycle because this can take time, and this can be really taxing emotionally, financially, and physically. So take it at your own pace," she added.

"A failed IVF cycle can feel devastating, but it doesn't mean your dream of becoming a parent is over. Before the next cycle, we often review factors such as hormonal balance, nutrition, lifestyle habits, stress levels, sleep quality, and treatment protocols to give patients the best possible chance of success," she added in the caption.

"One failed IVF cycle is not the end of the story. Sometimes, it's simply part of the journey," she further wrote.

The journey of undergoing fertility treatment can be quite hard, especially if a woman feels isolated. Reach out to your inner circle, speak to your partner, get your doubts cleared by your doctor, and try to indulge in things that make you happy.

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