Ultimate Skincare Guide You Need For Summer, As Per An Ahmedabad Dermatologist

When summer arrives, your skincare routine needs more than just a quick swap of products. Rising temperatures, increased humidity, and stronger sun exposure can trigger everything from excess oil and breakouts to dehydration and sun damage. That's why it is recommended to adjust your approach to keep your skin protected and glowing through the season.

A few expert-backed changes can make a noticeable difference. Dermatologist Surbhi Balani shares eight summer skincare hacks that are easy to follow and genuinely worth adding to your routine.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Your ultimate summer skincare survival guide. Hot weather = sweat, oil, breakouts & tanning, but with a few smart swaps, your skin can stay fresh, clear & glowing all season long."

1. Salicylic Acid Cleanser In The Shower

Using a salicylic acid cleanser in the shower is a low-effort but highly effective hack for a glowing summer complexion. "It helps deeply clean pores and prevent body acne," the dermatologist shares.

2. Niacinamide In Your AM Routine

Incorporating Niacinamide into your morning routine is an important step towards getting that radiant summer glow. "It controls excess oil, reduces redness, and keeps your skin balanced throughout the heat," she adds.

3. Anti-dandruff Shampoo As Body Wash

Anti-dandruff formulas can help target the root cause and keep your skin clear. The ingredients designed for the scalp effectively treat body acne caused by heat and sweat.

4. Blotting Paper Over Overwashing

Achieving a glowing summer complexion often means managing excess oil and sweat without stripping the skin's natural barrier. An effective hack is to use blotting paper over overwashing.

5. Ceramide Lotion After Swimming

Pool water is often filled with chlorine, which strips the skin of its natural oils. The results are dryness, irritation, and sometimes a lingering chemical odour. A ceramide-rich lotion helps repair and lock in moisture post-swim.

6. Sunscreen Spray For Easy Reapplication

Reapplying sunscreen is non-negotiable. Sprays or mists are super convenient to apply, even over makeup.

7. Benzoyl Peroxide Wash In The Shower

It helps reduce odour-causing bacteria and prevents body acne, especially in sweat-prone areas like underarms and the back.

8. UPF Clothing = Underrated Protection

Lightweight jackets, sleeves, or cover-ups with UPF can protect your skin from sun damage without relying only on sunscreen.

These dermatologist-recommended summer skincare hacks can help you maintain healthy, glowing skin all season long.