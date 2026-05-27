Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 <i>Desi</i> Hacks To Beat The Heat

Summer calls for foods and drinks that help the body stay cool and hydrated. While packaged drinks and trendy foods dominate store shelves, many traditional Indian summer coolants have quietly disappeared from our daily diets. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is bringing attention back to these age-old remedies that not only help beat the heat naturally but also offer several health benefits.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said, "If you are troubled by the summer heat because the heat has increased a lot, then these are the 3 things you can use at home for which you neither require electricity nor AC, but these will keep your body cool. Not just your body but your stomach and brain as well."

3 Forgotten Coolants That Deserve a Place in Your Summer Routine



1. Vala or vetiver roots

Add 2-3 strands of vetiver to your water pot. This will bring a natural sweetness to the water. "This is India's OG-infused water. Because, unfortunately, in the summer we don't even want to drink water. We need some taste or flavour," the nutritionist said.

Vala roots can also help prevent headaches. They're useful in summer if you're dealing with acne or dandruff. Historically, the handheld fans used by Indian women were made from Vala. In North India, the curtains were made from this. Vetiver grass is still used in coolers.

2. Henna

"This is a technique that you used in your childhood but have forgotten now. The technique is to use Mehndi. When you use it on your hands, it will naturally cool, but it also gives you a slow life. It is also something that works as a de-stressor," she added. Mehndi's fragrance uplifts your mood, and if you are upset, it will help you calm down.

3. Buttermilk

You must add this drink to your meals and have it two to three times a day in the season. "Chaas, as you know, has protein; it has calcium; it has B12. We now know that it also works as a prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic," Rujuta mentioned.

Dehydration from heat exhaustion causes an electrolyte imbalance. Buttermilk with a little salt, hing, and cumin powder supports digestion, maintains appetite, reduces bloating, and improves skin glow.

These traditional coolants can help you stay refreshed and healthy throughout the summer while reconnecting with simple age-old wellness practices.



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