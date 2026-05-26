Raped, Screamed At, Denied Food: 'Massive' School Abuse Scandal In France

One morning, a three-year-old boy stood frozen outside his school in Paris. He refused to go inside. His mother wept as she saw him get into a trance-like state. Eventually, the headteacher came out and forced the child through the gates.

Neither the mother nor the headteacher understood what was wrong at the time. They would later find out that the boy had allegedly been raped by a school monitor.

His case is one of more than 100 now being examined by Paris police, involving allegations of physical violence, mistreatment and sexual assault against children in nurseries, primary schools and daycare centres across the city, The Guardian reported.

Paris's top prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, told The Guardian, "We have investigations underway in 84 preschools, about 20 primary schools and about 10 daycare centres."

As per the report, the allegations include the rape of children aged as young as three and four years old. Between January and April this year, Paris city hall suspended 78 school monitors, including 31 who are suspected of sexual abuse.

Who Are School Monitors?

School monitors are adults responsible for overseeing children during lunch, rest periods, break times and after-school activities. In some cases, they spend more time with young children than their classroom teachers do.

They are not employed directly by schools or the French education ministry. Instead, they are recruited by local councils and city authorities, often with no formal training or professional qualifications. Many are hired on casual, hourly contracts.

In France, nursery school is compulsory from the age of three. School monitors are therefore a routine, daily presence for millions of children between the ages of three and eleven.

According to The Guardian's report, parents across France have described children being shouted at aggressively, pushed, and having their hair pulled. Some children were allegedly denied food, while others were forced to eat until they were sick. In the most serious cases, children were reportedly sexually assaulted or raped.

Lawyer Louis Cailliez, who represents two Paris families, filed police complaints in February over the alleged rape of nursery school children in 2025.

In one case, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school monitor at a school in the west of Paris. In a second case, the same monitor, who had already faced complaints of physical violence against children and had since been transferred to another school, allegedly raped a three-year-old boy.

Cailliez told the UK-based news outlet, "One morning, the three-year-old boy became so distressed in front of the school gates, refusing to go in, that he fell into a kind of trance and his mother was in tears. The headteacher had to come out to force the child into school, and at the time neither the boy's mother nor the headteacher knew why."

A trial is due to begin in Paris next week involving a school monitor accused of sexually abusing five children aged between three and five at a nursery. A verdict is also expected next month in a separate case, in which a 47-year-old school monitor stands accused of sexually abusing nine ten-year-old girls in the city.

Parents Say They Were Not Believed for Years

Groups representing parents say they had raised concerns long before investigators took action. They argue that weaknesses in how monitors are recruited and vetted allowed the abuse to persist.

Florian Lastelle, a lawyer representing three Paris families who have filed police complaints over alleged abuse of their children, told The Guardian, "It's a massive scandal. The state school system is a source of pride in this country, but unfortunately, in France today it's not possible to say that the public service guarantees children's safety."

Paris Mayor Announces 20 Million Euro Response

Emmanuel Gregoire, the newly appointed Mayor of Paris, has announced a 20 million Euro plan to address what he described as a "major dysfunction" within the city's school monitor system. Gregoire has publicly disclosed that he himself was sexually abused as a child by a school monitor.

Speaking to a French media outlet last month, he said, "If there was a collective mistake, it was to treat these incidents as isolated when in fact they point to a systemic risk, and perhaps even a systemic code of silence."