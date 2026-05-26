'Twisha Sharma Bipolar, Relationship Troubled': CBI To Decode Husband's Claims

The death of model-actor Twisha Sharma has now entered its most decisive phase, with the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, taking over the case and beginning a fresh probe into the allegations surrounding her death at her marital home in Bhopal.

On Monday, the CBI re-registered the FIR originally lodged by Bhopal Police and filed a case against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired Judge Giribala Singh. A team from the CBI's Special Crime Unit reached Bhopal from Delhi and collected the case diary, police documents, statements, medical papers and other material evidence gathered so far by the local police.

The case has been registered under sections related to dowry death after the earlier police investigation allegedly found material indicating dowry demands. Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul has been named as the complainant in the CBI FIR.

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But as the investigation changes hands, the spotlight is now firmly on what Samarth Singh told police during nearly 10 hours of questioning spread over three days and how much of his version stands against WhatsApp chats, medical records, digital evidence and the family's allegations.

During remand, Samarth reportedly told investigators that his relationship with Twisha was troubled but denied ever physically assaulting her. He admitted that the couple argued frequently, but claimed the disputes were part of a strained marital relationship and not violence. According to his statement, their marriage remained largely normal till March, after which tensions began escalating following Twisha's brother's wedding.

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Investigators questioned him in detail about how he first met Twisha, how long their friendship lasted before marriage, and what changed within five months of their wedding. Police also asked how many times Twisha visited her parental home after marriage, and whether she went willingly or left after domestic disputes.

One of the most sensitive lines of questioning revolved around Twisha's pregnancy and abortion.

Samarth told police that he wanted to become a father, but Twisha did not want a child. He claimed the abortion was carried out on Twisha's insistence and after medical advice. According to him, both of them had visited the doctor together, and the abortion was done after obtaining medication from the doctor.

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Police are now collecting medical records and supporting documents to verify this claim.

But this is where the case becomes more explosive.

Twisha's WhatsApp messages reportedly reveal that Samarth had raised doubts about her pregnancy and questioned the paternity of the child. This directly contradicts the image Samarth has tried to present before investigators that he and his mother wanted the baby, while Twisha was emotionally distressed from the time she conceived.

"My mother and I wanted to have a baby, but Twisha began experiencing distress right from the moment she conceived," Samarth told police.

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Twisha's family, however, has alleged that the psychiatric treatment and medication began only after issues related to the pregnancy surfaced. They have also claimed that Twisha lost nearly 15 kilograms of weight during this period.

Another major line of questioning focused on Twisha's mental health.

Samarth claimed before police that Twisha suffered from Bipolar Disorder and that her behaviour would change abruptly. He later told investigators that because of sudden shifts in her behaviour and communication style, she herself was distressed and was taken to a doctor. According to Samarth, the doctor diagnosed her with adjustment disorder.

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Police asked Samarth whether Twisha's family had been informed about this alleged psychiatric treatment, when exactly it began, and what circumstances made it necessary for a newly married woman to see a psychiatrist within just a few months of marriage.

Samarth also addressed the allegation that Twisha was being given sleeping pills. He told police that the sleeping pills were administered on medical advice to help reduce her stress.

The CBI is expected to closely examine whether this treatment was medically justified, whether Twisha's consent was properly recorded, and whether her family was kept in the dark.

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Another disturbing aspect before investigators is the deletion of chats from Samarth's mobile phone. Police sources say Samarth deleted chat logs containing conversations with Twisha and her family members. A technical team is now working to recover those deleted messages.

These chats could become critical because Twisha had allegedly complained to her family that she was forced to quit her job and was not even being allowed to work online. Samarth has denied this allegation. He told police that Twisha quit her job of her own free will and that since the couple was spending most of their time together after marriage, she decided to step away from work by mutual consent.

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Samarth also claimed that even on the day of the incident, everything appeared normal. According to his version, he and Twisha went to the gym together, had food together and also went for a walk. He told investigators there was nothing unusual in her behaviour that day.

But investigators are now testing this version against CCTV footage, call records, WhatsApp messages, medical documents, witness statements and the couple's digital trail.

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The role of retired Judge Giribala Singh also remains central to the probe.

During questioning, Samarth reportedly said that his mother, Giribala Singh, often mediated disputes between him and Twisha. However, Twisha allegedly felt that her mother-in-law always sided with Samarth during marital conflicts.

