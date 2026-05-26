Ranveer Singh Vs Film Workers' Body: Is This 'Ban' Legally Binding, What's Next For <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star?

The standoff between Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has triggered a larger debate within Bollywood, how powerful is a FWICE non-cooperation directive, what does it mean legally, and can an actor challenge it?

The controversy traces back to Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, after which filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and the film's producers raised concerns over financial losses and contractual commitments.

Before any public fallout, FWICE says it attempted to hear Ranveer's side.

According to FWICE President Ashoke Pandit, the federation wrote to the actor after receiving Farhan Akhtar's complaint. Pandit claims Ranveer did not initially acknowledge the communication but later responded through an email stating that FWICE did not fall within the jurisdiction of the dispute and therefore had no authority to interfere, maintaining that the matter was contractual in nature and belonged before the appropriate legal forum.

It was only after this exchange and the growing disagreement over mediation that FWICE held a press conference and eventually issued a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against the actor.

So what exactly does that mean?

FWICE is the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an umbrella body representing workers across the Hindi film and television industry through 38 affiliated unions, including technicians, crew members, actors and directors. The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) is among the influential bodies within this ecosystem.

When FWICE issues a non-cooperation directive, it effectively functions like a trade-union boycott.

Its members are instructed not to work on projects involving the targeted individual until the dispute is addressed. Since film production depends on hundreds of workers, from makeup artists and spot boys to lighting crews and technicians, such a directive can severely disrupt shoots and project schedules.

Legally, however, the matter is more nuanced.

Ranveer's reported stand that FWICE lacks jurisdiction over contractual disputes carries legal merit. Trade bodies and industry federations primarily function as mediators and pressure groups. They routinely step in to resolve wage disputes, working-condition issues, delayed payments and professional conflicts through internal mechanisms.

But disputes involving breach of commercial contracts, multi-film agreements and substantial financial claims ultimately fall under civil courts or formal arbitration.

If producers are pursuing damages over contractual breach, those claims cannot be legally adjudicated by FWICE.

This is where the Ranveer-FWICE clash becomes complicated.

While the actor may be legally correct in arguing that contractual enforcement lies outside the federation's authority, FWICE often positions itself as an industry arbitrator and expects parties to participate in its grievance process. According to federation officials, the directive was not merely about Don 3 but also about what they viewed as a refusal to engage with the organisation.

Following the directive, Ranveer Singh's official spokesperson issued a statement maintaining a conciliatory tone.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read.

The spokesperson further added that Ranveer continued to hold "deep respect and goodwill" for all involved and wished the franchise success.

Can Ranveer challenge FWICE legally? Potentially, yes.

Since a non-cooperation directive is not a state-enforced punishment but a trade-union action, the actor could challenge it if he believes it unlawfully interferes with his right to work or amounts to coercive blacklisting. Indian courts have previously examined industry boycotts where they appear to overstep lawful boundaries.

The practical impact, however, may matter more than the legal argument.

Ranveer's upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay, backed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta and directed by Jai Mehta, is scheduled to go on floors in August 2026. If the standoff drags on, assembling crews and ensuring smooth production logistics could become more complicated.

NDTV has reached out to filmmaker Hansal Mehta for a response on whether the FWICE directive could impact Pralay or its production schedule.

Historically, FWICE directives are rarely permanent and often function as pressure tactics aimed at restarting negotiations. Whether this dispute ends in mediation or reaches a courtroom, the Ranveer-FWICE showdown underlines an old Bollywood truth, legal authority and industry influence do not always move in the same direction.

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