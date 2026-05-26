Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple In Mysuru Over <i>Kantara</i> Row Day After Film Body Ban

Actor Ranveer Singh offered prayers at Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Temple on Tuesday morning, a day after the Dhurandhar star was issued a non-cooperation directive by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) following his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The move reportedly caused losses of around Rs 45 crore to the filmmaker.

The actor's visit to the temple comes on a directive by the Karnataka High Court after Ranveer Singh offered an unconditional apology in the Kantara mimicry case following the submission of his revised affidavit in April.

The court observed that the matter was likely to be disposed of and ordered him to offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks.

Ranveer Singh complied, visiting the temple and offering special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. His visit was largely kept secret. The actor, who was spotted entering the Mumbai airport on early Tuesday morning, wore a mask until he reached the sanctum sanctorum and later entered the garbhagudi for prayers.

The Kantara Controversy

Ranveer Singh imitated Kantara's Daiva scene, featuring the film's director and lead star Rishab Shetty, on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 30, 2025.

The actor courted a lot of backlash from the Kannadiga community after his video of mimicking the iconic sequence from the period drama went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh, eventually, addressed the trolling in an Instagram post and apologised for his oversight.

"My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.

"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Following the controversy, Rishab Shetty indirectly addressed Ranveer Singh's Kantara row at an event. "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us," he had said.

In February, Ranveer Singh went to the Karnataka High Court seeking relief after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community through mimicry.

The Karnataka High Court, at the time, had directed authorities not to take any coercive action against the Bollywood star.

Ranveer Singh's visit to the Chamundeshwari Temple comes amid the standoff between the actor and the FWICE over unresolved issues regarding Don 3. Soon after the film workers' body announced its verdict, ordering members and technicians of FWICE to not work with him till the matter reaches proper conclusion, Ranveer Singh issued a statement via his spokesperson.

The statement read: "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success."

Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance, he added.

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