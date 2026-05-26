Varun Dhawan Calls <i>Dhurandhar</i> 'Director's Win', Internet Says He's 'Insecure' About Ranveer Singh

Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in his father David Dhawan's directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, made headlines when he called Ranveer Singh's monster hit Dhurandhar a "director's win" during a conversation with the senior Dhawan. The comment grabbed the internet's attention and sparked discussion on Reddit.

What Varun Dhawan Said About Dhurandhar

During a PVR initiative on the sidelines of the David Dhawan Film Festival, Varun Dhawan asked his father why today's filmmakers are unable to make films freely.

To this, the veteran filmmaker replied, "I think anyone who has a pen and a phone feels they are a journalist. It has become very difficult. I can't figure out which film became a hit and which one didn't. It's very difficult to gauge collections. But again, it's run by the actors. Pehle bhi tha, abhi bhi hai (It existed earlier too, and it still exists now)."

Varun added, "Why do you feel that? Today, when you see Dhurandhar, you see someone like Aditya Dhar and the way he made the film. Toh woh toh director ki jeet thi na? (So that was a director's win, right?)"

David Dhawan readily responded, "He is one of a kind. Actually, he's the only one. Yes, that was a director's win, but otherwise, if you see, actors ka zyada haath hota hai. (Actors play a bigger role.)"

David Dhawan also added that actors are not loyal and keep hopping from one director to another. "Actors are very insecure," Varun quipped.

What Reddit Said About Varun's Claims

As soon as the conversation made its way onto Reddit, a section of the Internet trashed Varun as "insecure of Ranveer."

One comment read, "Haha ikr! These people are soooooo insecure of Ranveer!"

Another said, "Ranveer was the best thing in the entire movie(s). He was consistently fantastic and brilliant; I won't hear anything otherwise."

A different comment read, "Wow! So much work to discredit someone. I would like Varun to say the same about maybe… Animal?"

One user wrote, "He could be right or he could be wrong, but the one person who absolutely does not have the right to say this is Varun Dhawan. Or maybe he just wants to pawn off all his flops on the director."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, and directed by Aditya Dhar, emerged as the biggest Indian franchise with a Rs 3,000 crore box-office haul. The first instalment released in December last year; the sequel hit theatres in March this year.

Dhurandhar not only made history in terms of numbers but also triggered a raging conversation about the film's politics.