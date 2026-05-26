What Vijay's 5-Shows-A-Day Order For New Films Means For Tamil Nadu Industry

In the last few years, the Tamil film industry has been facing numerous crises, including the closure of theatres, lack of big films during festivals, and a four-week theatrical window that were triggered by the Covid pandemic. The Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TNFPC) has been holding meetings periodically to assess the situation and see what measures can be taken to reinvigorate the film business and bring it back to a financially successful track. While new resolutions were passed in March this year by the TNFPC pertaining to actors and technicians, two of the key demands from the Tamil Nadu government have been normalising five shows a day for films, especially for the release on special days, and the exemption of entertainment tax.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who was at a career-high in the Tamil film industry when he ventured into politics, passed an order which gave permission for five shows for seven days from the day of release on local festival days or public holidays. This move has been welcomed by the Tamil film industry and members have praised Chief Minister Vijay for helping Tamil Nadu in this dire time.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Tamil Nadu theatre association president Tirupur Subramaniam explained that earlier a producer had to apply to the government prior to the release of the film and permission for the shows would be granted only on Thursday evening. "This was very inconvenient because the producers and exhibitors couldn't plan the shows properly. The four shows a day system was brought into force as per The Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957. Movies used to be four hours long at that time and five shows not possible. Today, times have changed and movies are on average 2.5 hours long. Thus, it is easy to screen five shows a day," explains Subramaniam.

Given that Chief Minister Vijay is from the film industry, he clearly knows and understands the issues the Tamil Nadu film industry faces is the general consensus of those working in it, he added. "In our meeting with him last week, we put forth nine demands, including the demand for more shows on special occasions and public holidays, relief from entertainment tax, change of EB (Electricity Board) tariff for theatres from commercial to small scale industries and renewal of license once in three years rather than every year. Vijay listened to us and said he would look into every issue and do the best as per the legal framework. We are really happy with his support," added Subramaniam.

It's not just exhibitors who are happy with the Chief Minister's new order for five shows a day but even producers welcome this move. In fact, this new order of five shows is not reserved for big or small movies or actors but is uniformly available to any film - and this is seen as being beneficial to all films across the board. TNPFC council member and producer, SR Prabhu, recently met Chief Minister Vijay along with his fellow council members.

When asked about how much of a relief this five shows a day for a week would be for the film industry, he told NDTV, "Allowing five shows a day during a film's crucial opening week is a significant boost for the Tamil film industry at a time when theatrical business has been under pressure from rising costs, OTT competition, and fluctuating audience turnout. The first week often determines a film's commercial fate, so this move gives producers, distributors, and exhibitors a better opportunity to maximise revenues and recover investments. It also helps theatres improve occupancy and creates momentum for medium and big-budget films alike."

Producer G Dhananjayan, who was also part of the meeting with Chief Minister Vijay, concurs with SR Prabhu. "The new government order has approved five shows a day for seven days for any new film, which means 35 shows against the 28 shows allowed earlier. This will enable more shows and more box office collections for films. Now, producers do not need to approach the state government for every single festival release or public holiday release for approval. Earlier, when you approached the State government, they would give permission only for one day (Friday) or two days (Thursday and Friday), depending on when the film releases. Now, they have completely removed that condition and permitted five shows on all seven days of opening weekend, which is a big relief for producers and exhibitors," Dhananjayan explained to NDTV.

Though the five shows a day for a week order is being celebrated now in the film industry, the next big order the Tamil film industry is hoping from CM Vijay is the exemption of entertainment tax. This has been a vociferous demand for several years now and even veteran star Kamal Haasan who met the Chief Minister on May 17 raised this issue. The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder raised six demands for the film industry, one of which was that in view of the rising production, distribution, and theatre operating costs, that entertainment tax levied at 4 per cent be abolished.

But it is SR Prabhu who has the final say when he reiterates, "Tamil cinema has always had one of the strongest theatrical cultures in India, and policy decisions like this can help restore confidence across the industry ecosystem and encourage more investment in quality content."

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