Vijay's Government Allows 5 Shows For Suriya-Trisha's <i>Karuppu</i> In Tamil Nadu For 2 Days

Suriya and Trisha's much-awaited film Karuppu has received special permission from the Tamil Nadu government to screen five shows per day, but only for the first two days of its theatrical run.

The special approval allows theatres across the state to begin screenings as early as 9 AM on both May 14 and May 15, giving exhibitors an additional show slot to meet the expected high demand for the film.

However, the permission is limited to just the opening two days. After May 15, theatres will return to the regular screening schedule as per standard government rules.

Special Nod For 9 Am Shows

On Tuesday evening, the makers shared the update on their official X handle alongside a photograph of Vijay at work in the Chief Minister's office.

"Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14," the post read.

While early morning screenings are common in several Indian states, theatres in Tamil Nadu have largely avoided them in recent years due to law and order concerns linked to intense fan celebrations around major releases.

About Karuppu

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features an ensemble cast including Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in pivotal roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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