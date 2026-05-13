Rahul Dev Opens Up About Work Struggles After His Wife's Death Due To Cancer: "People Had Forgotten Me"

Rahul Dev's wife, Rina Dev, died on May 16, 2009 after a prolonged battle with cancer. It was then that he took a break from work to raise his son, but he struggled to get back on his feet when he returned to the industry four and a half years later.

What's Happening

Rahul Dev opened up about the challenges he faced as a single parent. He credited his spiritual guru for instilling the confidence and faith in him to send his son to London for studies, and also for getting back to work.

The actor shared with Hindi Rush, "When the call for Bigg Boss came, I didn't think I would do it. But Guruji told me, 'Go, you have to start somewhere.' That's how things slowly began again. When I came back, I wasn't getting work. I had done 80-81 films, but after four-and-a-half years away, it felt like nobody even knew me anymore. People had forgotten me."

He added, "I can't blame anyone because times change. I never liked blaming people. I always feel the important thing is to learn from experiences. I'm not bitter that I did so much for the industry and this happened. The industry has also given me a lot. Leaving was my choice because of the circumstances, and I have no regrets."

About Rahul Dev And Wife Rina Dev

Rahul Dev got married to Rina Dev in 1998 and soon welcomed their son, Siddharth. Life took a tragic turn when Rina Dev died of cancer in 2009, leaving Rahul Dev to bring up their son single-handedly.

The actor is currently in a relationship with model-actor Mugdha Godse; they started dating in 2013 and have been in a live-in relationship. Sadly, Rahul Dev also lost his brother, actor Mukul Dev, last year at 54.

Work

Rahul Dev will next be seen in Ashish Kumar's Punjabi film Mor Sab Da Banuga, slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. He will also be seen in Welcome to Jungle, which has an ensemble cast with names like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi leading the project.

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