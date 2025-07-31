NDTV Exclusive: JJ Valaya Sums Up Indian Fashion In 3 Words, "Details, Details...Details"

Designer JJ Valaya showcased a grand collection of 60 couture pieces at the much-anticipated finale of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi. The designer has completed 33 years in the fashion industry and presented a collection titled, East which was a mirror into multiculturalism which is his signature.

A mix of supermodels and celebrities walked the ramp to showcased JJ Valaya's exquisite collection. Former journalist, Rajiv Makhni gave a fun monologue before the show opened. A grand set consisting of terracotta elephants and womens' figurines was set up for the closing show. Monks started off the show that also saw Indian cricketer, Abhishek Sharma walking the ramp in an ivory layered kurta and churidar, followed by actors Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse walking hand-in-hand in a black and gold coded anarkali and sherwani. Gen Z celebrities, Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan closed the show for JJ Valaya dressed in a black and gold lehenga with a monochrome leheriya dupatta and a black velvet achkan =and ethnic trousers, respectively.

The collection East was a celebration of Eastern India and featured Kathak dancers performing mid-show which added to its charm. The show case featured edgy hairstyles including top knot buns with embellishments and gilded turbans to add to the glitz and glam of the ensembles. The intricate surface ornamentation was filled with a rich and deep colour palette that added a regal edge to it. What's more, the presence of short veils made us spot a big trend this season.

In an exclusive post show interview Indian designer JJ Valaya told NDTV, . We saw many cultures blend tonight, "The collection was what I am known for, 'multiculturalism'." He further added, "As I told your earlier, I will be traversing the Eastern hemisphere. We started with the Far East, therefore the spirituality and Buddhism because the region is mystical. Then we move to the Balkan area and the whole influence of East Europe meets Asia, which was Asia at that time. And finally ending in the country I love - India, and that is how it all ended." The show had started with monks and a ghat scene and went on with beautiful Kathak dancers coming in, all in all, it was truly an Indian collection.

Closing the interaction with NDTV, JJ Vallaya summed up Indian fashion in three words, "Details, details...details".

Also Read: ICW 2025 Finale: Rasha Thadani And Ibrahim Ali Khan Twin In Black And Gold Ensembles For JJ Valaya