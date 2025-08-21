127% For Switzerland: VFS Hikes Charges Twice In A Year, Sending Schengen Visa Cost For Indians Skyrocketing

Dreaming of a summer in Paris or a winter escape to the Swiss Alps? For Indians, that European holiday just got pricier before it can even begin.

The Schengen visa process, already a costly part of travel, has seen a steep hike in the last few years.

Spoiler alert: the prices have already risen twice this year.

'The Service Charge'

This hike isn't in the visa fee itself.

This comes as VFS Global, the private agency that handles visa applications for most European countries, has raised its service charges--pushing the upfront cost of securing a visa even higher.

The Schengen visa still costs around Rs 8,000-10,000 for adults, but VFS' service fee is mandatory and comes on top of that.

Switzerland's visa fees. Photo: VFS

Now add courier and SMS charges to that, and travellers are paying thousands extra just to get their documents processed.

What Exactly Is VFS

To begin with, VFS stands for Visa Facilitation Services. VFS Global isn't the one granting visas. It acts as the middleman between applicants and embassies, offering services like document collection, biometric enrolment, and appointment scheduling.

Since most embassies no longer take direct walk-in applications, going through VFS has become unavoidable. Which also means its fees are not optional.

This applies to all international destinations where visas are required, including the Schengen visa - which permits travel across 29 European countries that have abolished passport and border controls.

How Much Have Prices Changed

For Indian travellers, visa fees, VFS service charges, and additional costs differ by country. According to travel agents, 2025 has already seen two revisions in VFS service prices--one in January, and another in April.

Here are some examples on how service charges have increased compared to January 2025 rates (with percentage hikes), according to travel experts:

Switzerland: Rs 1,850 to Rs 2,680 (+45%)

Rs 1,850 to Rs 2,680 (+45%) Austria: Rs 1,942 to Rs 2,649 (+36%)

Rs 1,942 to Rs 2,649 (+36%) France: Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,202 (+13%)

Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,202 (+13%) Germany: Rs 1,806 to Rs 1,933 (+7%)

Rs 1,806 to Rs 1,933 (+7%) Greece: Rs 2,925 to Rs 3,025 (+3%)

Rs 2,925 to Rs 3,025 (+3%) The Netherlands: Rs 1,636 to Rs 1,700 (+4%)

Looking further back, the hikes appear even sharper.

For example, Switzerland's service charge was Rs 1,180 in March 2024. Comparing that with today's rate, Rs 2,680, the rise is a staggering 127% in just over a year.

And that's only part of the picture. Other Schengen destinations have seen similar hikes.

Belgium's VFS charge now stands at Rs 2,475, Iceland at Rs 2,655, Portugal at Rs 1,992, Italy at Rs 1,579, and Latvia has climbed to Rs 2,422. Smaller countries like Malta (Rs 2,264), Lithuania (Rs 1,788), and Slovenia (Rs 2,428) are also on the higher side.

Courier And SMS Charges

Beyond the service charge, applicants must pay for courier and SMS updates, if they want the services. And yes, it's exactly what it sounds like - fees for receiving SMS notifications or having your documents delivered.

Travel agents and visa experts like Jalaj Shukla, Director of Travel Mudra tell NDTV, that VFS often adds such charges as "non-negotiable" add-ons. Since travellers don't want to risk delays or denial, they end up paying them.

Moreover, these may look minor but quickly add up. Courier costs range between Rs 500 and Rs 1,455, while SMS updates are charged between Rs 300 and Rs 800 for different Schengen countries.

For example, Switzerland requires an extra Rs 930 for courier services and Rs 450 for SMS notifications. France applicants pay Rs 550 for courier and Rs 240 for SMS, while The Netherlands stands out with a steep Rs 1,455 courier fee.

What It Means For Indian Travellers

At first glance, a Rs 100-700 increase in service charges may not seem dramatic. But once courier and SMS costs are added--and multiplied across families--the expense grows significantly.

Since the visa fee itself is already around Rs 8,000-10,000, these mandatory add-ons can easily push the overall application cost well beyond Rs 12,000 per person.

While VFS and similar agencies argue that these charges are fair for the services provided, the sudden and steep hikes--without clear explanation--have made the European dream considerably more expensive.

With airfares, accommodation, and travel insurance already straining travel budgets, Indian tourists now face an even higher upfront cost before setting foot in Europe.