Video: 61-Year-Old Mahatma Gandhi-Lookalike Colonel's Kickass Workout

A video of an elderly man doing kickboxing has taken the Internet by storm. The reason? His striking resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi.

A social media account on X posted the clip with the caption, "Look how agile and flexible this older fellow is. Remarkable. Instagram is full of great account."

The clip shows the elderly man dressed in black sweatpants, sans a shirt, sweating it out, as he performs an intense kickboxing routine. But what struck the Internet users the most was his appearance: his build, his bald head and his bespectacled eyes.

It was as if Mahatma Gandhi was back to life and kicking age standards to the curb.

Watch The Viral Video

Look how agile and flexible this older fellow is. Remarkable.



Instagram is ???? full of great accounts. pic.twitter.com/FFYMDqyK58 — GuruAnaerobic (@GuruAnaerobic) December 16, 2025

How Internet Reacted

The video went viral on social media, with several internet users sharing their humorous takes in the comment section. One user wrote, "The real reason the British left India."

The real reason the British left India.???????? — Dhammapada (@DhammapadaCom) December 17, 2025

Another added, "That's Mahatma Gandhi after the second cheek!"

That's mahatma gandhi after the second cheek! — Towqeer Gilkar (@towqeerdxb) December 17, 2025

Someone else commented, "Those are great REVERSE GANDHI kicks!!"

Those are great REVERSE GANDHI kicks!! — Swaranjit Singh ???? (@bava23) December 17, 2025

One quipped, "Mohandas Parakramchand Gandhi."

"This may have been Plan B of Gandhi in case ahimsa didn't work out," read another comment.

This may have been Plan B of Gandhi in case ahimsa didn't work out — Pran (@4lokissake) December 18, 2025

A viewer wrote, "I thought he was into nonviolence."

I thought he was into non violence???????????? — wulfricBrian (@wasmeallalong) December 17, 2025

"Gandhi looks great for an old man," remarked another user.

Gandhi looks great for an old man — theunraveler2022 (@lulumain2025) December 17, 2025

Who Is The Kickboxer Gandhi Lookalike

The man in question is Rajiv DS Chauhan, a Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) in the Indian Army. He is a 61-year-old Army veteran has an active social media presence, with over 1,32,000 followers on Instagram.

He often shares videos of himself performing martial arts and bodybuilding routines online.

Rajiv DS Chauhan holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering.

Besides kickboxing, Rajiv DS Chauhan also shares his videos doing weightlifting and training with nunchuks.

He has a yellow belt in karate too.

Back in May, a San Francisco-based chef, Ranjan Dey, also sparked buzz for his eerie resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi. The video posted on Instagram showed the man personally inviting followers to try North Indian delicacies at his restaurant.

For now, social media is going gaga over the kickboxing Gandhi lookalike who will stop at nothing until shatters both fitness and age standards.

