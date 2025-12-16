In Viral Video, Chicago Woman Shows How To Wear A Fur Hood Correctly

"Guys, you are wearing your coat wrong," said Jessica Alzamora, a Chicago-based woman, in a video on Instagram. And boom! Her video has gone viral on the internet because she is telling everyone that a fur hood is functional.

The soft fur on your hood is not just for decoration, but to keep you warm. But if you still feel cold while donning a fur hood, it's probably your fault. You have been wearing it wrong.

How To Wear A Fur Hood Correctly

Showcasing the process of wearing a fur correctly, Jessica folded the fur inside the hood. Instead of leaving it on the top of her head, she secured it and covered her ears with it.

"It is not meant to be stylish; it is meant to be functional. You are supposed to fold it in like this, and it covers your ears, and it blocks the air," she added.

"Zip your coat all the way to the top, and it blocks air from coming in, and you stay warmer," she said.

If you wear the fur hood like a stylish piece, it won't block any air, and you will continue to feel cold.

In another video, Jessica Alzamora shared that she had no idea that the video would blow up the internet. She just shared with the intention of telling everyone how she keeps herself warm in a fur hood.

Social Media Reactions

A person shared her video on X and wrote, "Today years old when I learned that the coat fur hood is functional, not decorative. Apparently, it tucks in to keep the wind out. Gonna have to see if this is true with mine!"

Today years old when I learned that the coat fur hood is functional, not decorative. Apparently it tucks in to keep wind out. Gonna have to see if this is true with mine! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/C7BnTmpI4x — Cymatic Joule (@CymaticJoule) December 15, 2025

Commenting on her video, a user wrote that the fur is supposed to catch the snow. Hence, it depends on the purpose of wearing. A person can either keep the fur out or tuck it inside the hood.

Another wrote, "But how else am I supposed to cosplay an explorer to the North Pole if my fur doesn't flutter in the wind as I stare inquisitively off into the horizon?"

A third wrote, "That is not correct at all. The fur is meant to face out. It breaks wind and keeps snow off your face. That's literally why it exists. That's why you wear a beanie underneath. The fur blocks the wind, and it's not for ear insulation."

Well! The timing of the video to go viral could not have been more right. This winter season, you can experiment with all the ways to wear a fur hood and see what works best for you.

