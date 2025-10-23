"If I Walk Like This In Delhi Or Mumbai...": Shenaz Treasury's Video From Brazil For Indian Women Divides Internet

Actress and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury has sparked an online conversation about body freedom and safety for women. Sharing a video from her recent trip to Brazil, she was seen strolling the streets carefree, dressed in a casual bikini top, backpack, and wide-brimmed hat.

Her post soon became a talking point across social media for its message about cultural attitudes towards women's bodies and freedom.

Shenaz On Feeling 'Safe And Free' In Brazil

In her caption, Shenaz expressed how different it felt to move freely in Brazil without facing stares or judgment. "In Brazil, a body is just a body. Indian women must experience what it feels like to be free from judgment or stares from people. It feels safe and free to be a woman here!!! Maybe my phones not safe ;) but my body is:)," she wrote.

Meanwhile, in the video, she went on to compare this with her experiences in India, adding, "Imagine if I walk like this in Delhi or Mumbai, Woah!" The actor highlighted how, in India, women often face scrutiny and unsolicited attention based on how they dress.

Internet Reacts To Shenaz's Video

The video quickly drew a flood of responses. Many users supported her message, while others questioned her interpretation of freedom.

One user shared a personal reflection, writing, "After driving around topless in Goa, and jumping freely in waters and letting the cool water touch my skin, and running along beaches and feeling the fresh breeze hit my body, I started thinking whether my wife enjoys Goa the same way I did. She didn't. She is always clothed in T-shirts, even when she enters the ocean. Our skin deserves freedom."

Another user took a critical stance, commenting, "What have we brought the word 'freedom' down to!"

Supporters came to Shenaz's defence, pointing out that her post was about safety and respect rather than clothing choices. "All the offended men and even women in comments are proving her point. She doesn't mean nudity is freedom. She means she can wear whatever she wants, and no one ever teases her or bothers her. Let a girl live, jeez," read one comment.

Another user wrote, "Why are people so triggered? Here she is pointing out how they are minding their own business, not even watching what she is wearing, and yeah, that's freedom!"

On the other hand, some remained unconvinced. "Why nowadays people are spreading this ideology that the less you wear, the more you are free?? This is not freedom," said a social media user.

Shenaz's Response To Criticism

Addressing the reactions, Shenaz clarified that her post was about women's safety and the right to dress without fear or judgment. She wrote, "Comments section is full of men upset about this 'freedom' which I mean safety for women to wear what they want without judgement or sleazy looks. And women - understanding what I mean. Maybe men - just move past this reel as I am talking to the women here."

Through her message, Shenaz has reignited a conversation about the different meanings of freedom across cultures.

