"Why Can't Indians Be Clean," Asks Shenaz Treasury On A Spotless Beach In Brazil

Shenaz Treasury loves to travel, and her Instagram handle is proof enough. A few days ago, the actress was enjoying her time in Rio, Brazil. To give her fans a sneak peek, she shared a bunch of videos on Instagram.

In one clip, Shenaz gave her followers a view of Copacabana Beach while filming a selfie video. Her beachwear and straw hat were giving traveller vibes. Showing off the crowd at the beach, Shenaz said, “Welcome to the busiest beach in the world. I think it is even busier than Juhu beach,” drawing a comparison with one of Mumbai's famous beaches. She added, “There are so many people here.”

Praising the cleanliness at the beach, Shenaz wrote in her caption, “As busy as Juhu beach. But BUT BUT. So clean….not one wrapper. Why can't Indians be clean?”

Shenaz Treasury shared stories on Instagram about how Brazilian beaches are better than Indian beaches

Photo Credit: Shenaz Treasury/ Instagram

Shenaz Treasury also shared a video where a vendor was helping her try on a bikini top over her already worn one. She hilariously said, “Where in India can a guy make me wear a bikini? Only in Brazil. No shady intentions.” The side note read, “Just one week ago in Rio.”

In another clip, a Brazilian local could be seen cautioning Shenaz Treasury. Not speaking much English, he used gestures to warn her to keep an eye on her phone and wallet, as thieves might snatch them. “In Brazil, girls are very safe. Phones and wallets are not safe,” read the note attached to the post.

Wait, there is more. A video featured Shehnaz walking on the beach and saying, “The only sad part is I can't leave my stuff on the beach and go for a swim. It's not that kind of beach. My stuff won't be there when I come back.” The caption read, “I am safe, no one will touch me. But my phone and wallet…(different story).”

Shenaz Treasury also shared a fun video from her Rio trip, giving fans a vibrant peek at the city and its beaches. “Every Indian guy fantasises about Brazilian women. But let me tell you, the Brazilian men are way hotter. Their beaches are not just beaches; they are runways,” she said.

Talking about the fitness culture, she added, “And in Rio, fitness is not just a hobby, it is a lifestyle. People are playing volleyball, football, and they are playing paddleball. Somewhere, some ball is bouncing up in the air. I mean, everyone is working out everywhere. They are doing push-ups on the sand, pull-ups on the pavement. I mean, everyone's walking around shirtless.”

The actress also described the beach vibe: “Sundays, the beach is packed like Juhu Beach. But still, it is clean. So everyone comes with their beach chair and umbrella and sits under the sand and has a great time. And there is so much food on the beach, oh my God. And even the guys who are selling it are hot.”

Clearly, Shenaz Treasury had a blast in Rio, and she is making sure we do not miss a single moment of the fun, sun and beach vibes.