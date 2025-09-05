Shenaz Treasury Finally Watches Messi Play Live In Argentina After Dubai Airport E-Visa Chaos

Former actor and travel blogger Shenaz Treasury is having the time of her life in Buenos Aires, Argentina, just days after a stressful e-visa experience at Dubai airport.

The whirlwind journey to Argentina - one filled with both travel hiccups and the excitement of watching her all-time favourite, Lionel Messi - has been documented by Shenaz through snippets shared with her Insta fam.

Shenaz Treasury's At Argentina Match

The Ishq Vishk actor took to Instagram to share a short video capturing the eclectic energy of the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires. She captioned her story: "live action from tonight". Wearing a No.10 jersey and waving the national flag, Shenaz looked thrilled to watch the match live.

Embracing the local atmosphere with enthusiasm, Shenaz had previously expressed her excitement about watching Lionel Messi play. She revealed it had always been her dream, finally realized that night. In one story, Shenaz wrote: "It's been on my bucket list to watch Messi play and it's supposed to be his last match. So 2025 is the year! Tomorrow I will see you live from the stadium."

Shenaz Treasury at a football match in Argentina. Photo: Instagram/shenaztreasury

Shenaz Treasury's Dubai Ordeal

The journey to see her favourite player wasn't easy. It began in Dubai, where she had a distressing experience at the airport en route to Buenos Aires.

Despite holding a valid e-visa, Shenaz was denied boarding because she didn't have a printed copy. She recounted how she rushed nearly a kilometer back to the lounge only to find the printer wasn't working. With the flight about to close, she broke down in tears and “created a scene” before officials finally let her board.

Shenaz Treasury's Argentina diaries. Photo: Instagram/shenaztreasury

"They just wouldn't let me board with the e-vis... Until I started crying and made a scene. They finally held the flight and let me on," she shared.

Shenaz Treasury's Dubai E-visa trouble. Photo: Instagram/shenaztreasury

Once aboard the 23-hour trek - via Dubai and a refueling stop in Rio de Janeiro - Shenaz finally boarded a 3-hour flight to Buenos Aires, where she was seen "smiling again".