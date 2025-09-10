Shenaz Treasury Spends Rs 23,000 On Argentina Flight But Misses It Due To A Tiny Mistake

Travel vlogger and actress Shenaz Treasury has embarked on a solo trip to Argentina. An ardent globetrotter, she has been documenting her experiences on Instagram - highlighting both the challenges and adventures she has been encountering along the way.

What

On Wednesday, September 10, Shenaz Treasury dropped a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, recounting how she missed her flight to Puerto Madryn, Argentina, all because of a mix-up in flight timings, creating confusion.

In short, she thought that her flight from Buenos Aires airport was at 4 pm when in reality the departure was at 4 am.

In the clip, Shenaz Treasury said, “I am at the airport with all my bags and baggage, travelling for a month solo in Argentina and will go to Brazil later. I bought a very expensive ticket to go to this place called Puerto Madryn, where you apparently see big whales. Yesterday I paid a 250-dollar ticket, came here excitedly to the airport. But guess what? The fight was at 4 am and not 4 pm, and I missed the flight.”

The text overlay read, “I messed up. Flight was at 4 am and not 4 pm.”

In the follow-up video, Shenaz Treasury explained, “This is a very common mistake I feel people make. But it happens to everyone.” She added, “I feel so stupid. Even seasoned travellers like me make mistakes.”

Shenaz Treasury, however, was quick to find a solution to reach Puerto Madryn. She booked another flight at night and finally arrived in the Argentine city by boarding a bus.

“Made it. Found an 11:30 pm flight to another airport. Now on a bus for an hour to reach the destination. Travel makes you confident. Especially when you mess up and then figure it out,” she wrote in a separate video.

Not The First Time

This is not the first time that Shenaz Treasury talked about her travel ordeal. On September 2, the 44-year-old narrated how she was barred from boarding the Argentina-bound flight from Dubai since she did not have a printed e-visa.

