Shenaz Treasury Spends Rs 23,000 On Argentina Flight But Misses It Due To A Tiny Mistake

Shenaz Treasury revealed that she was visiting the Argentine city of Puerto Madryn to watch the whales

This is not the first time that Shenaz Treasury talked about her travel ordeal.

Travel vlogger and actress Shenaz Treasury has embarked on a solo trip to Argentina. An ardent globetrotter, she has been documenting her experiences on Instagram - highlighting both the challenges and adventures she has been encountering along the way. 

On Wednesday, September 10, Shenaz Treasury dropped a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, recounting how she missed her flight to Puerto Madryn, Argentina, all because of a mix-up in flight timings, creating confusion.

In short, she thought that her flight from Buenos Aires airport was at 4 pm when in reality the departure was at 4 am. 

In the clip, Shenaz Treasury said, “I am at the airport with all my bags and baggage, travelling for a month solo in Argentina and will go to Brazil later. I bought a very expensive ticket to go to this place called Puerto Madryn, where you apparently see big whales. Yesterday I paid a 250-dollar ticket, came here excitedly to the airport. But guess what? The fight was at 4 am and not 4 pm, and I missed the flight.” 

The text overlay read, “I messed up. Flight was at 4 am and not 4 pm.”

In the follow-up video, Shenaz Treasury explained, “This is a very common mistake I feel people make. But it happens to everyone.” She added, “I feel so stupid. Even seasoned travellers like me make mistakes.” 

Shenaz Treasury, however, was quick to find a solution to reach Puerto Madryn. She booked another flight at night and finally arrived in the Argentine city by boarding a bus. 

“Made it. Found an 11:30 pm flight to another airport. Now on a bus for an hour to reach the destination. Travel makes you confident. Especially when you mess up and then figure it out,” she wrote in a separate video. 

Not The First Time

This is not the first time that Shenaz Treasury talked about her travel ordeal. On September 2, the 44-year-old narrated how she was barred from boarding the Argentina-bound flight from Dubai since she did not have a printed e-visa. 

