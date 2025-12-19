Air India Flyers Get A Christmas Surprise At Mumbai Airport, Here's What The Box Has

The luggage belt was wrapped, and Christmas decorations dotted the baggage claim area.

Passengers arriving in Mumbai from Bengaluru gathered around, expecting the usual wait for their suitcases, when something unusual appeared on the conveyor belt.

Boxes. Gift boxes.

Air India had arranged Christmas presents for every passenger, who came to collect their luggage. It was a simple idea, but one that immediately stood out in the middle of a routine arrival.

One passenger took to X to share the moment. "Landed in Mumbai from Bengaluru and walked into a genuinely heartwarming surprise at the baggage belt," the tweet read.

Landed in Mumbai from Bengaluru and walked into a genuinely heartwarming surprise at the baggage belt



🎄 Christmas gifts for every passenger

📍 Each gift box tagged with your seat number



Small gesture, big smile.

Merry Christmas!



Thank you Air India for making the day a… pic.twitter.com/F8g6tYwlN4 — Gogi Tech (Rajeev) (@gogiinc) December 18, 2025

"Christmas gifts for every passenger. Each gift box tagged with your seat number. Small gesture, big smile. Merry Christmas! Thank you Air India for making the day a little more special."

What's Inside The Box

Inside the box were Marriott Bonvoy's three types of cookies: chocolate crinkle cookies, cinnamon cookies and vanilla kipferl.

Have a look at the box, that the user posted:

The gift box included cookies from Marriott Bonvoy. Photo: X

How Did The Internet React

As expected, the Internet had its say.

One user joked that passengers should "return to Bengaluru, where they would at least get an 800-metre walk to catch their cab".

Another quipped, "On a lighter note, that they hoped the box didn't contain the in-flight meal that was never served."

A third summed up the mood with a simple line, "should've travelled Air India instead."