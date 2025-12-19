Blogger Pays Rs 4 Lakh For Air India Business Class Flight, Finds Dead Flies. Viral Video

Flying business class is a dream for many travellers. Big seats, extra space, good food, and the promise of comfort on long international flights. For most people, it is not just about reaching the destination. It is about the experience. Especially on ultra-long routes like Delhi to San Francisco, expectations are naturally high. When someone spends lakhs on a ticket, they expect things to feel smooth, premium, and worth it.

That is exactly why food vlogger Pavitra Kaur, popularly known as The Classy Foodophile, decided to share her honest experience of flying Air India Business Class on the Delhi–San Francisco route. In her YouTube video, she stated the overall rating would be “like a 6 on 10.”

Food Blogger Complains About Finding Dead Flies

The food vlogger's first seat had a “bad gate,” and even after being shifted, the second seat had the same problem. Clearly frustrated, she said, “I paid like, what? Over Rs 4 lakhs for this.”

Cleanliness was another sore point. Pavitra did not hold back here. She questioned the basics and asked, “Why? Why? Why?” She even claimed there were “literally, two dead flies” on her seat.

Blogger Slams "Really Bad" Dessert

Talking about the food, Pavitra said it was “decent,” but not something she would rave about. The main course worked for her, while the appetiser was “okay.”

However, desserts turned out to be the biggest letdown. The food vlogger sounded genuinely disappointed when she said, “I mean, it must be the first time that I didn't eat.” Pavitra even left the dessert untouched. According to her, the chocolate mousse was “really bad,” and the fruits were “way too dry.” On the brighter side, she did enjoy the drinks and said, “Champagne was lovely.”

Pavitra skipped breakfast because she was asleep. That, in a way, worked out well because she mentioned she “slept well,” which is a big deal on such a long flight. Comfort-wise, she admitted that the seats were good and comfortable.

The vlogger summed it up with a resigned comment, saying, “But yeah, that is Air India.” Despite all the complaints, Pavitra admitted that the experience was “better than I expected.” She also explained that she had no other route option, so she went ahead with this flight.

