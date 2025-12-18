How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Spotlight Is Making Balochistan Travel Reels Go Viral

Balochistan has returned to the social media spotlight in the aftermath of Dhurandhar, with the film quietly renewing interest in the region and its visual identity.

While the movie is set in Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi historically dominated by Baloch communities, its release has triggered a wave of travel reels that turn the focus towards Balochistan itself.

How Dhurandhar Renewed Attention On Balochistan

Following Dhurandhar's release, several videos from Balochistan have begun circulating widely on social media. Many of them open with the text, "Balochistan is so GOAT, even Bollywood borrows its vibe." What follows is a measured visual tour of the region, showing long stretches of pristine beaches, sunlit deserts, quiet waterfalls and rugged mountain ranges that appear largely untouched.

The clips often rely on wide frames rather than people. Drone shots move over empty coastal roads, camels are seen walking at dusk, and mountain silhouettes stand out against fading light.

Music And Mood Drive The Viral Trend

A common thread across these videos is the music. Most of the clips use FA9LA by Flipperachi, the track featured in Dhurandhar, as their background score. The song's steady rhythm and restrained energy complement the visuals.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, is known for its varied geography, from coastline to desert to mountains, though it rarely features prominently in mainstream pop culture.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, released on December 5, starring Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari and Akshaye Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ: What Does The Viral Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Song FA9LA Even Mean? Lyrics Decoded