Anoushka Shankar Blasts Air India For Breaking Her Sitar: "You Charge A Handling Fee"

Anoushka Shankar has publicly spoken out against Air India after discovering significant damage to her sitar following a recent flight. The internationally acclaimed musician, who had chosen the airline after several years, expressed her shock and deep disappointment over the mishandling of her cherished instrument.

'How On Earth Does Damage Like This Happen?', Said Anoushka

The musician shared an emotional video message after discovering her broken sitar. Taking to Instagram, Anoushka Shankar posted a heartfelt video detailing the moment she realised something was wrong. "First I was just looking at the top of my sitar and it was like really out of tune, and after I tuned it, I picked it up to play, and that's when I realised. This was my first time flying Air India in a long time. You're the country this music belongs to, and this is the first time anything like this has happened to my instrument in 15 or 17 years. How have you done this? I have special cases. You guys charge a handling fee, and yet you've done this."

Her message conveyed both her disbelief and frustration, particularly because of the cultural and emotional significance attached to the sitar. In her caption, Anoushka Shankar wrote, "Devastated and truly disturbed by @airindia's treatment of my sitar. How on earth does damage like this happen without willful disregard? It feels especially sad given that I've flown Air India after a long time, and it seems an Indian instrument can't be safe with them - after all the thousand of flights taken on other airlines without even a peg going out of tune."

As of now, the airline has not issued a statement addressing the incident.

Who Is Anoushka Shankar?

Anoushka Shankar, a British-American sitar player of Indian descent, is renowned for her diverse musical collaborations and seven solo studio albums. With fourteen Grammy nominations and a historic presence at the awards as a performer, she remains one of the most respected global ambassadors of Indian classical music.

