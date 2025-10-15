Air India Launches New Festive Offer, Family Tickets With Free Flights For One Child

Air India has rolled out a special limited-time offer designed to make international family travel more affordable and enjoyable. The airline's latest Child and Infant Offer allows one child to travel free on flights from Delhi to London, while infant fares start at just Rs 100. This promotion aims to encourage families to explore international destinations together while enjoying significant savings on airfare.

Booking And Travel Period

The offer is valid for a limited booking window between October 1 and October 15, 2025. Passengers can travel any time from the date of booking up to December 20, 2025, giving families flexibility to plan their trips around holidays or festive breaks.

Applicable Flights And Seat Availability

This offer applies exclusively to international flights operated by Air India. As with all promotional schemes, seat availability is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families planning to travel during the peak winter season are encouraged to make early reservations to secure the best fares.

Refund And Change Conditions

Air India has ensured that the fares under this offer are refundable, but only statutory taxes will be refunded in case of cancellation. Passengers wishing to modify their bookings may do so by paying a change fee and any fare difference. It's also worth noting that the offer does not apply to infant-only or group bookings.

Other Terms And Legal Conditions

The airline reserves the right to replace or withdraw the offer at any time, either wholly or partially, and substitute it with another promotion if required. In the event of any disputes, matters will fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts in Gurgaon, Haryana.

With this initiative, Air India aims to make international family travel more accessible, especially for parents flying with young children. The airline's new offer provides an excellent opportunity for families to enjoy a memorable holiday in London while benefiting from substantial fare savings.

