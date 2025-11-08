Advertisement

Raveena Tandon Calls Out Air India For Not Being Pet-Friendly: "You Put Pet Parents Through A Lot"

Raveena Tandon has asked Air Indian to take cues from another airline that has recently allowed pet parents to travel with two fur babies

Actor Raveena Tandon is known for her exceptional skills and her advocacy for animal rights. For more than a month, she has been calling out Air India, owned by The Tata Group, for being "less pet-friendly".

Taking it to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, "Comin from a legacy of Tata, and the love that Ratna Tata had towards dogs and animals, [I am] so disappointed to learn that Air India is becoming less pet-friendly.

"Besides hiking up the prices of the pets that you carry, you cannot even travel with your pet in business class. A real let down for all those who travel with their pet, who are better behaved than most humans," the statement further read.

Raveena Tandon Asks Air India To Learn From Alaska Air

Raveena Tandon reshared a story by the Free Press Journal about Alaska Air allowing people to travel with two pets in a cabin.

The actor wrote, "Take a cue, Air India. Sometimes, you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than some human passengers you get on board."

Air India's Response To Raveena Tandon's Message

Air India has replied to the recent message posted by Raveen Tandon. "Dear Ma'am, thank you for highlighting this to us. Let us review and connect with you," it read.

A social media user tried to educate the actor on X and wrote that Air India's decision must be because of the inconvenience that others experience on the flight.

"I always ask my co-passenger. Never inconvenience anyone. In fact, it's always been a delight, and children love seeing them [animals].
 

