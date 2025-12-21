AR Rahman Leaves Delhi Mesmerised With His Magical Performance At NDTV Good Times Concert

AR Rahman, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer and musician, was in Delhi on December 20, 2025, for the NDTV Good Times concert. The maestro who has shaped Indian music for decades left the audience in a trance with his soulful performance.

The live concert was attended by thousands of people who were left in awe of the songwriter. He brought Harmony of Hearts to the capital to celebrate musical notes and cast a mystical spell over the audience.

AR Rahman Says, "I Am Very Very Humbled"

After AR Rahman concluded his performance, he got candid about it with Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV. Speaking about his "magical and mystical" concert, the singer said, "I am very very humbled. This is India for me. This is India I grew up in, and this is India I see now. It will never change. It will remain the same."

To experience the soulful symphony created by AR Rahman, people across religions and different walks of life attended the concert. In essence, the singer showcased how people across cultures admire the music and come together to celebrate the art.

Thanking the audience, the master of Indian classical music said, "Jhaala, thank you for supporting Jhaala. It is my dream, and I think it is coming true because of all of you. Thank you for giving them a platform to perform."

This was the first concert hosted by NDTV Good Times in New Delhi, and it turned out to be a spectacular night where people forgot everything and were enchanted by AR Rahman and his voice. "The intention was good, so it came out well," the singer added.

"None of them shouted for Chaiyya Chaiyya," the songwriter joked. Chaiyya Chaiyya is a popular song from Dil Se (1998), it was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The music composer was A.R. Rahman, and the lyrics were written by Gulzar. It is the IT song that continues to play at parties, weddings, and concerts.

AR Rahman's Vision For Jhaala

Many aren't aware that Jhaala is a band started by AR Rahman. The Indian Classical Music ensemble features 12 musicians who seamlessly blend ancient compositions with modern flair for the Indian as well as the global audience.

Speaking about it, the songwriter added, "Jhaala actually started last year. I was concerned about all the maestros passing away." He mentioned Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain, Indian musician Bismilla Khan, and Indian vocalist Bhimsen Joshi.

"How do you define the next genius?" he asked himself. "For the world, we need something that would define and tell them that this is a classical music maestro, shehnai maestro, or a santoor maestro. It is important to find not just one but many, and every year. So we conceived the Maestro Awards in Chennai, which will happen next year, and it is about conserving classical music and making it immersive for the audience."

"Through that, we conceived the Jhaala band. It is the first of many bands, and we auditioned about 500-600 people across the world, and we got these amazing 12 people, who are multi-talented. Dancers who can sing and musicians who can play instruments," he shared.

AR Rahman has given his voice to many songs, including Luka Chuppi, Masakali 2.0, Kun Faya Kun, Jai Ho, Jashn-e-Bahaaraa, Tere Bina, and Maa Tujhe Salaam. His work has earned him a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.