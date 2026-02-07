Raag-On: NDTV Good Times Presents Shankar Ehsaan Loy's Timeless Hits Live In Mumbai Tomorrow

Shankar Ehsaan Loy is one of the most renowned and celebrated musical groups in the Indian music and film landscape. Comprising Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa, the trio is popular for creating Bollywood soundtracks with hints of classical, rock, and electronic music. Now, NDTV Good Times is all set to bring their magic and some of their biggest chartbusters to the Mumbai crowd on Sunday, February 8.

Shankar Ehsaan Loy's Raag-On concert will take place tomorrow at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Mumbai. They will be joined by Shankar Mahadevan's sons, singers Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, who are set for their first-ever India tour.

The multi-city tour begins in Mumbai on February 8, followed by Hyderabad on February 22 and Bangalore on March 27, marking a rare opportunity for fans to experience the trio live across key cultural capitals of India.

On this tour, Bollywood will meet pure musical brilliance, where nostalgia and contemporary ideas will come together in a shared, immersive live experience.

Speaking on the association, Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, "Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy are cultural storytellers whose music has accompanied India through moments of joy, change, and collective memory. At NDTV Good Times, we believe in celebrating excellence that shapes the cultural fabric of the country. This tour, with NDTV Good Times, is about bringing people together through music that has meaning, history, and a lasting emotional connect."

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, added, "NDTV Good Times has always stood for experiences that are distinctive, immersive, and rooted in cultural authenticity. This tour reflects that philosophy perfectly. Shankar Ehsaan Loy's music transcends age and genre, and this live format allows audiences to reconnect with songs that have defined personal milestones and shared memories. We are delighted to partner with them for this pan-India experience."

Hosted by Aayush Ailawadi and RJ Akriti from Red FM, the event will take place on Sunday, between 7 pm and 10 pm. Shankar Ehsaan Loy will regale a 5,000-strong crowd at Mumbai's Dublin Square.

About Shankar Ehsaan Loy

A little rewind to how Shankar Ehsaan Loy came to be known as a single entity in the music world: Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa had been working together on jingles in the advertising world since 1989.

In the mid-1990s, they were joined by Shankar Mahadevan, and thus began their journey as Shankar Ehsaan Loy (SEL). In 1997, they received their first project in Hindi cinema with Mukul Anand's Dus.

The trio got its first breakthrough in Hindi cinema with the album of Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai (2001). Since then, Shankar Ehsaan Loy has delivered memorable soundtracks in films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Rock On!! (2008), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).

In their 30-year career, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa have also composed music in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and English.

About NDTV Good Times

As NDTV Good Times continues its monumental pan-India tour, the aim is to unite the country through culture and music, celebrating the artistic talent that truly resonates with every part of the country. It promises an experience for audiences to create new, collective, and lasting memories.

Tickets for the Shankar Ehsaan Loy India Tour are available on LiveYourCity by Fever.

ALSO READ | How 3-Hour Dhurandhar Became A Hit When Everyone Is Addicted To 30-Second Reels