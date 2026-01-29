Ahead Of Honey Singh's My Story India Tour, NDTV Good Times Launches 'Yo Yo Golden Ticket' Campaign

After months of anticipation, Yo Yo Honey Singh has returned to the live stage with My Story - the India chapter of his World Tour - curated by NDTV Good Times.

Mounted as a high-impact and deeply personal experience, the tour brings together music, memory, and defining moments from a journey that has shaped India's contemporary pop culture.

The tour opens in Delhi on March 14, before travelling to Ahmedabad (March 21), Mumbai (March 28), Pune (April 4), and Kota (April 11). Additional cities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, extending the tour's national footprint.

Unlike a conventional concert format, My Story has been envisioned as a narrative-led live experience. Alongside his performances, Honey Singh will revisit key phases of his musical journey - sharing anecdotes, reflecting on his time away from the spotlight, and offering insight into the stories and circumstances behind several of his most popular tracks.

The format allows audiences to engage not only with the music, but also with the journey that shaped it.

Adding a special fan-centric chapter to the India tour, NDTV Good Times introduced the Yo Yo Golden Ticket campaign. Owing to the phenomenal response received over the long Republic Day weekend, the opportunity to win the Yo Yo Golden Ticket has been extended until February 1.

As part of the campaign, fans who purchase tickets between January 24 and January 26 will stand a chance to become part of Honey Singh's personal My Story journey.

In Delhi, one lucky ticket buyer will receive a special item from Honey Singh's personal wardrobe - a symbolic gesture as he returns to perform in his hometown on March 14, just a day before his birthday on March 15.

Across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kota, one fan from each city will get the opportunity to join Honey Singh on stage, take a selfie with him, and receive a signed autograph.

Designed as a tribute to the fans who have been part of his journey, the Golden Ticket campaign invites audiences to step into the world of My Story and become a living chapter in the narrative.

Emphasising the experiential vision behind the tour, Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer at NDTV, said, "The My Story Tour is designed as an experience. It brings together music, memory and narrative in a way that allows audiences to engage with the artist beyond the stage."

Each city on the tour will feature a specially crafted show, with storytelling woven seamlessly into the performance. While the musical core remains consistent, the narrative elements will adapt to the city and the audience, creating an experience that feels immersive and personal.

Speaking about the tour, Honey Singh said, "This tour brings together many chapters of my life and career. It's a chance to share the journey through music and the stories behind it. Starting in Delhi is special for me, because that's where everything began."

Beginning the India chapter in Delhi carries particular significance. For Honey Singh, the city represents both personal and professional origins, making it a fitting starting point for a tour built around reflection and return.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said, "With the My Story tour, Honey Singh is opening up a conversation around the experiences and moments that have shaped his career. This format reflects how audiences today want to engage with artists, and we are pleased to partner on a tour that brings context into the live entertainment space."

Honey Singh's My Story tour amplifies NDTV Good Times' focus on contemporary cultural conversations that blend entertainment with storytelling.

