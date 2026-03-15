Honey Singh's Most Personal Performance Yet Electrifies Delhi

Yo Yo Honey Singh, aka Hirdesh Singh, is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, but he gave an early present to Delhiites by kicking off his My Story World Tour on March 14, 2026.

The grand concert was organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with 25,000 fans grooving to his songs. Curated by NDTV Good Times, the event made history. How? Taking to Instagram, the singer shared, "First time ever, a music video was shot at a live show in history - and we made that history with Lauren Gottlieb at my first show of the My Story World Tour - India Chapter in Delhi."

The concert was special for Honey Singh for more than one reason. "Last night was unforgettable," he further added.

Designed as a narrative-led live experience, the tour blends Honey Singh's chart-topping hits with personal anecdotes and pivotal moments from his musical journey.

Honey Singh Launches My Story Tour With Houseful Delhi Concert

On the cross-shaped stage, Honey Singh not only cut his birthday cake a day early, but he also gave an unforgettable and electrifying performance. Surrounded by fans from every corner, the concert was not only a massive success, but it was a triumphant comeback show that India's capital will remember for years to come.

The rapper traced his journey to becoming one of India's most loved singers, sharing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from some of his biggest hits and chart-topping tracks. Glimpses from the concert shared by Honey Singh are enough to spark serious FOMO, especially for those who weren't among the 25,000 spectators who witnessed his spectacular performance live.

New Delhi was the opening city of Honey Singh's My Story tour, and he will be delivering similar electrifying performances across India, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kota.