Honey Singh Turns Mumbai Concert Into An Unforgettable Night

Yo Yo Honey Singh literally set the stage on fire during his concert in Mumbai last night. He kicked off his My Story World Tour on March 14, 2026, in Delhi, and the next stop was the City of Dreams.

Needless to say, the singer delivered an electrifying performance. Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a few images from the concert. The caption read, "It was an 'unforgettable night, Mumbai!'"

Fans Go Wild At Honey Singh's Mumbai Concert

Curated by NDTV Good Time, the night of music, nostalgia, and madness was organised at the MMRDA Ground in Mumbai. Fans standing in a queue outside were spotted singing Honey Singh's hit songs, including Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, and Lungi Dance.

From millennials to Gen Z, people arrived in groups of four, six, and even ten. With high hopes, they bought the tickets; with eagerness, they waited for the day; and with excitement, they thoroughly enjoyed the 43-year-old rapper singing his iconic songs, leaving everyone mesmerised.

Honey Singh's Mumbai Concert

The vibrantly decked stage was surrounded by thousands of spectators on the night. The packed ground was a testament to Honey Singh's fan following across two generations, if not more. The audience was energetic, the stage was set ablaze in flames (quite literally), and Honey Singh's electrifying performance hit everyone with waves of nostalgia.

The highlight? The singer's entry. Tied to harnesses, Honey Singh made a grand entry onto the stage amid the cheering crowd. He shared a video and captioned it, "Mumbai, you were a delight! The energy was unmatched."

The next stop is Pune, and if you missed the Delhi and Mumbai concerts, you should immediately rush to book your tickets before they sell out.

Also Read | Honey Singh's Most Personal Performance Yet Electrifies Delhi