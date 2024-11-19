Nora Fatehi's Razzle Dazzle For <i>Payal</i> Can't Be Stopped When She Dances In This Bejewelled Co-Ord Set

For Nora Fatehi, what she wears for her performances is as important as the performance itself. The same can be said for when she starred in Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest track, Payal. The dance, rhythms and vibes are all there but Nora Fatehi's presence added that bling quotient. All thanks to her glamorous skirt set as seen in the video. She wore a bejewelled silver co-ord set featuring a crop top and a mini skirt with large colourful rhinestones on them. The crop top has a mesh inlay and the skirt has silver tassels too making the shimmy movements look more vivid. Although her outfit has all the bling required to brighten any day, she went with drop earrings to add a glint touch to her outfit. She wore flat silver ballerina footwear and anklets because a song titled Payal without featuring one would've been incomplete. For the hair, Nora Fatehi was seen in a high half updo with mermaid waves, a switch up from the otherwise minimal styles she is known to don. As for the makeup, her minimal makeup was elevated with metallic hues, a winged eyeliner and a natural sheen for the skin.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@norafatehi

Nora Fatehi's first look in the song featured her in a striking red saree gown. The sequin-studded monochromatic saree featured a thigh-high slit and a ruched waist detailing from where the pallu gets accentuated. Following the colour theory, Nora Fatehi chose sleek jewellery featuring emeralds and diamonds to break the monochrome and yet complementing the overall outfit. For this part of the song, she kept her hair in a silky smooth, poker straight style with a middle parting and her makeup topped yet again with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a clear complexion.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@norafatehi

You can't skip Nora Fatehi in a saree or skirt when she appears on your screen, that's for sure.

