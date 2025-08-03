Nora Fatehi's Furry Coat Is Serving The Blues We Need Every Day Of The Week

It is safe to say Nora Fatehi is in her own lane when it comes to fashion. Whether it is a red carpet, music video, or a random Tuesday, she shows up and shows out. And her latest look? It is proof that she is not just following trends – she is setting them.

On Saturday, Nora Fatehi dropped jaws and lit up Instagram feed with a power-packed look featuring a striking cobalt blue coat from Alexandre Vauthier's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection.

This was not just any coat. Think oversized, structured shoulders, cinched waist, and an all-eyes-on-me shade of electric blue. The crocodile-textured fabric already gave it a luxe feel, but it was the thick, plush fur trims that took it to full-on diva territory.

Every edge from the collar to the hemline was lined with rich blue faux fur, which made the whole ensemble feel dramatic and luxurious without even trying too hard.

Nora Fatehi styled the coat as a dress and kept the vibe strong and sensual. Underneath, the star wore sheer black tights that added polish without taking attention away from the hero piece. On her feet? A pair of black open-toe heels adorned with large, lavender-toned roses.

The accessories were minimal but impactful. A chunky, glitzy cocktail ring on one hand instantly caught the light. On her ears, a crystal ear cuff added a modern, edgy twist.

Speaking of hair – it was styled into a relaxed updo with face-framing tendrils that made the whole look feel effortless. Nora Fatehi's makeup was subtle but fresh. Think soft glam: dewy skin, a gentle flush on the cheeks, nude glossy lips and just enough highlighter to give her that glow.

This was Nora Fatehi doing what she does best – balancing power and elegance with absolute ease. And the setting? A stunning, intricately designed blue interior that matched her look perfectly.

Let us just say it – this was not just a look; It was the look. And once again, Nora Fatehi proved why she is one of the most fashion-forward stars in the game right now.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi's Androgynous Beige Suit Is Here To Stay And Slay The Paris Fashion Week